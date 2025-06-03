What to expect from new Stirling to London Lumo rail service

It is full steam ahead for a new direct service between Stirling and London.

Lumo is confirmed to be running the route from mid-2026.

The budget train operator launched in 2021 with cheap fares between the Scottish and English capitals.

Now, ahead of the company’s launch north of the central belt, here is everything you need to know about the new Lumo Stirling to London train service.

Where will the trains stop?

The new Lumo service will run between Stirling and London Euston.

In Scotland, the route will call at Larbert, Greenfaulds (Cumbernauld), Whifflet (Coatbridge), Motherwell and Lockerbie.

English towns Carlisle, Preston, Crewe and Nuneaton, and the city of Milton Keynes, will also be served.

How often will trains run?

Lumo will run four return journeys across the border per day.

There will be three return journeys on a Sunday.

A further service will operate between Preston and London seven days a week.

When will the route start?

First Group, which owns Lumo, anticipates the services to begin in mid-2026 after the delivery of the trains and staff training.

The company holds the track access agreement until 2030.

How much will train fares cost?

The fares for the Stirling to London service are yet to be confirmed.

The price between Edinburgh and London is typically around £60 for a one-way journey.

A single from Edinburgh Waverley to London King’s Cross ranges from £33.90 to £86.90.

A Lumo return trip varies depending on the service time, but could be as cheap as £100.

An open return is set at £186.

For the best-value tickets, Lumo recommends booking at least 12 weeks in advance.

What are Lumo trains like?

Lumo trains on the Stirling to London route will have six cars and a capacity of around 340 standard-class seats.

The operator’s vehicles tend to have wifi, power sockets and USB sockets.

Refreshments are also offered on board via LumoEats.

Passengers are asked to only bring one suitcase (height 63cm x width 41cm x depth 27cm).

They are permitted to bring one bag that can fit under the seat in front or on a lap.

Luggage that exceeds these requirements could be refused or its owner charged.

Pets can board Lumo services.

Dogs must be kept on a lead and seats can only be served for service animals,

Other domestic animals must travel in an enclosed basket that does not exceed 85 x 60 x 60 cm.

Are there currently any direct trains from Stirling to London?

Stirling currently has only two direct daily trains to London.

There is one per day via LNER and a night service with the Caledonian Sleeper.

The Caledonian Sleeper costs between £54 and £104 for a seat, or £200 for a classic room.

The LNER service from Stirling to King’s Cross ranges between £77.70 and £95.50.

What are the other options for travelling to London?

Passengers looking to travel to London from Stirling by rail can go via Glasgow or Edinburgh.

A single from Edinburgh Waverley to King’s Cross using LNER standard class ranges from £62.40 to £98.50.

Avanti West Coast runs services from Glasgow Central to London Euston with fares ranging from £56 to over £100.

There are no direct bus services from Stirling to London.

Routes from Edinburgh and Glasgow are available and are priced at around £40.

Flights are also available from nearby airports.

These are priced as low as £20 from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Bus transfers to the airport cost between £5 and £8.

