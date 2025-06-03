What to expect from new Stirling to London Lumo rail service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect from new Stirling to London Lumo rail service

All you need to know, including ticket prices, frequency of trains and Lumo's pets policy.

A Lumo Train approaching Holgate Bridge in York.
A Lumo train approaching Holgate Bridge in York. Image: Shutterstock
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

It is full steam ahead for a new direct service between Stirling and London.

Lumo is confirmed to be running the route from mid-2026.

The budget train operator launched in 2021 with cheap fares between the Scottish and English capitals.

Now, ahead of the company’s launch north of the central belt, here is everything you need to know about the new Lumo Stirling to London train service.

Where will the trains stop?

The new Lumo service will run between Stirling and London Euston.

In Scotland, the route will call at Larbert, Greenfaulds (Cumbernauld), Whifflet (Coatbridge), Motherwell and Lockerbie.

English towns Carlisle, Preston, Crewe and Nuneaton, and the city of Milton Keynes, will also be served.

How often will trains run?

Lumo will run four return journeys across the border per day.

There will be three return journeys on a Sunday.

A further service will operate between Preston and London seven days a week.

When will the route start?

First Group, which owns Lumo, anticipates the services to begin in mid-2026 after the delivery of the trains and staff training.

The company holds the track access agreement until 2030.

Stirling Railway Station
Stirling Railway Station. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

How much will train fares cost?

The fares for the Stirling to London service are yet to be confirmed.

The price between Edinburgh and London is typically around £60 for a one-way journey.

A single from Edinburgh Waverley to London King’s Cross ranges from £33.90 to £86.90.

A Lumo return trip varies depending on the service time, but could be as cheap as £100.

An open return is set at £186.

For the best-value tickets, Lumo recommends booking at least 12 weeks in advance.

What are Lumo trains like?

Lumo trains on the Stirling to London route will have six cars and a capacity of around 340 standard-class seats.

The operator’s vehicles tend to have wifi, power sockets and USB sockets.

Refreshments are also offered on board via LumoEats.

Passengers are asked to only bring one suitcase (height 63cm x width 41cm x depth 27cm).

They are permitted to bring one bag that can fit under the seat in front or on a lap.

Luggage that exceeds these requirements could be refused or its owner charged.

Pets can board Lumo services.

Dogs must be kept on a lead and seats can only be served for service animals,

Other domestic animals must travel in an enclosed basket that does not exceed 85 x 60 x 60 cm.

Are there currently any direct trains from Stirling to London?

Stirling currently has only two direct daily trains to London.

There is one per day via LNER and a night service with the Caledonian Sleeper.

The Caledonian Sleeper costs between £54 and £104 for a seat, or £200 for a classic room.

The LNER service from Stirling to King’s Cross ranges between £77.70 and £95.50.

A Lumo passenger train at York Station. Image: Shutterstock

What are the other options for travelling to London?

Passengers looking to travel to London from Stirling by rail can go via Glasgow or Edinburgh.

A single from Edinburgh Waverley to King’s Cross using LNER standard class ranges from £62.40 to £98.50.

Avanti West Coast runs services from Glasgow Central to London Euston with fares ranging from £56 to over £100.

There are no direct bus services from Stirling to London.

Routes from Edinburgh and Glasgow are available and are priced at around £40.

Flights are also available from nearby airports.

These are priced as low as £20 from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Bus transfers to the airport cost between £5 and £8.

Conversation