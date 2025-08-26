EXCLUSIVE: Emergency road closures QUADRUPLE across Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

EXCLUSIVE: Emergency road closures QUADRUPLE across Perth and Kinross

Utility firms closed roads for a total of 612 days last year using emergency powers as trend sets in across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Roadworks bringing traffic chaos at peak times in Perth in 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Roadworks bringing traffic chaos at peak times in Perth in 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

Utility firms used emergency notices to shutdown roads for a mammoth 612 days in Perth and Kinross last year.

The number of days lost to emergency road closures has quadrupled within the council area since 2022, leading to concerns being raised with the Scottish Road Works Commissioner.

The huge spike in Perth and Kinross is the sharp end of a growing trend across Tayside, Fife and Stirling of utility companies shutting down roads at short notice.

Congestion on Riggs Road in Perth.
Congestion on Riggs Road between Glasgow Road and Jeanfield Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Figures obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show that 85 roads across the local authority were closed by temporary emergency notice in 2024, totalling 612 days.

The numbers have increased every year since 2020 when there was just 83 days of closure.

By 2022 that number had risen to 153, before a huge jump to 531 in 2023.

Companies can use temporary emergency notices if they believe there is a likelihood of danger to the public or serious damage to the road.

It allows them to bypass normal notification periods.

Scottish Water behind majority of closures

Scottish Water was responsible for the most emergency notices in Perth and Kinross.

Last year it closed roads on 43 occasions – 296 days – to fix burst water pipes and choked drains.

Between 2020 and 2024, Scottish Water has used emergency notices to shut roads on 128 separate occasions in Perth and Kinross.

Three other utility companies issued the majority of the rest of the notices.

BT were responsible for 40, Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) 36, and Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN), 28.

Scottish Water make repairs on Dens Road in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

The issue has now been brought to the attention of a national watchdog.

The Scottish Road Works Commissioner (SRWC) told The Courier that “various parties” had raised concerns about “unplanned works notices”.

Jason Halliday, policy and quality manager at SRWC, said: “Unplanned works notices are a particular focus for the commissioner during 2025/26 and work is ongoing to investigate their usage.

“Should this, or the performance monitoring framework, identify systematic misuses of this works type, the commissioner has powers to issue a penalty of up to £100,000.”

Increases across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

An investigation by The Courier into the usage of temporary emergency notices shows that the increases are not unique to Perth and Kinross.

Fife Council’s records show 23 emergency notices were used to shut roads in 2024, resulting in hundreds of days of closures.

This number has nearly tripled since 2020 when just eight were issued.

Scottish Power was the largest contributor to the region’s closures, with the energy provider using 35 emergency notices between 2020 and 2024.

Utility companies can use emergency notices to close public roads for urgent repairs. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council figures show there has also been an increase in emergency notice road closures between 2020 and 2024, rising from four to 20.

Scottish Water was again responsible for the majority of these, issuing 44 of them.

The same company was also responsible for the most emergency notices in Stirlingshire between 2020 and 2024, with 77 closures.

There were 29 emergency notices in the council area last year, an increase from 15 in 2020.

Stirling Council told The Courier that utility companies “are responsible for registering their own work and for deciding if it’s an emergency”.

Meanwhile, there has been 28 emergency notices in Angus since 2020.

Seven notices were used to shut roads in the local authority last year, compared to only one in 2020.

Stagecoach: Sudden closures a concern

Stagecoach raised concerns about the impact emergency closures are having on its bus services across Tayside and Fife.

The operator claims they are putting it’s “business and our reputation at risk”.

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “Sudden and prolonged road closures are a real concern.

Stagecoach introduced a new service in the Carse of Gowrie in January. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“In some cases, villages have been left with no bus service at all, cutting people off from vital connections to hospitals, doctors, shops and workplaces.

“Too often, the approach taken prioritises full closures without due thought to the communities who depend on bus services every day.

Recent service changes have happened as a result of these pressures to improve reliability for our customers.

“It is vital that more flexible planning and better coordination are introduced now to protect bus services for the future.”

What do the utility companies say

Scottish Water blamed the increase on aging assets meaning they have more problems with their infrastructure.

A spokesperson said: “We avoid implementing closures if there are other options.

“We tend to use this option reactively in emergency situations to prevent any wider issues from occurring and to enable our teams to carry out work safely and as quickly as possible.

“We often try to minimise disruption by putting the closure in place outside peak traffic times and try to remove them as quickly as possible.”

Scottish Water make repairs on Dens Road in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A Scottish Power Energy Networks spokesperson said: “We must respond promptly to faults and safety-critical events to restore power, maintain network security and ensure public safety.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of these events, we occasionally need to close roads so work can be executed safely.

“The Scottish Roadwork Commissioner sets out expected levels for all unplanned activities associated with the electricity industry.

“Over the past two years our unplanned activity has been well below these expectations.”

