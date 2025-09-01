Find out how much you’ll pay in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as ScotRail scraps peak fares

Train passengers across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are paying less for some journeys after ScotRail scrapped peak fares.

Commuters will no longer face having to pay higher prices during the busiest times of the day.

From today (September 1), anytime return tickets are being reduced by up to 50%, with anytime single and return tickets priced at the same rate as off-peak fares.

It comes a year after peak fares were reintroduced following the end of a Scottish Government-funded pilot to have off-peak fares all day.

Peak fares generally applied before 9.15am, and between 4.40pm and 6.15pm, on weekdays.

List of changes to rail fares on key Tayside, Fife and Stirling routes

The changes mean the following savings on anytime return tickets:

Dundee to Edinburgh (£46.70 to £36.30) – decrease of 21%

Dundee to Glasgow (£60.20 to £49.60) – decrease of 18%

Dundee to Aberdeen (£50.90 to £39.80) – decrease of 22%

Dundee to Perth (£16.30 to £11.20) – decrease of 31%

Dundee to Kirkcaldy (£32 to £19.10) – decrease of 40%

Perth to Edinburgh (£37.60 to £22.40) – decrease of 40%

Perth to Glasgow (£41.60 to £20.80) – decrease of 48%

Perth to Kirkcaldy (£21.70 to £12) – decrease of 45%

Perth to Pitlochry (£25.80 to £18.70) – decrease of 18%

Perth to Stirling (£21.70 to £10.80) – decrease of 50%

Stirling to Edinburgh (£20.70 to £12.60) – decrease of 39%

Stirling to Glasgow (£12.80 to £8.50) – decrease of 41%

Dunfermline to Edinburgh (£14 to £8.50) – decrease of 39%

Fares increased 3.8% across ScotRail’s network in April, so the off-peak fares are more expensive now than they were during last year’s pilot.