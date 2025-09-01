Find out how much you’ll pay in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as ScotRail scraps peak fares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Find out how much you’ll pay in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as ScotRail scraps peak fares

The Courier looks at some of the fare reductions across key routes in the region.

A ScotRail train at Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

Train passengers across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are paying less for some journeys after ScotRail scrapped peak fares.

Commuters will no longer face having to pay higher prices during the busiest times of the day.

From today (September 1), anytime return tickets are being reduced by up to 50%, with anytime single and return tickets priced at the same rate as off-peak fares.

It comes a year after peak fares were reintroduced following the end of a Scottish Government-funded pilot to have off-peak fares all day.

Peak fares generally applied before 9.15am, and between 4.40pm and 6.15pm, on weekdays.

List of changes to rail fares on key Tayside, Fife and Stirling routes

The changes mean the following savings on anytime return tickets:

  • Dundee to Edinburgh (£46.70 to £36.30) – decrease of 21%
  • Dundee to Glasgow (£60.20 to £49.60) – decrease of 18%
  • Dundee to Aberdeen (£50.90 to £39.80) – decrease of 22% 
  • Dundee to Perth (£16.30 to £11.20) – decrease of 31% 
  • Dundee to Kirkcaldy (£32 to £19.10) – decrease of 40%
  • Perth to Edinburgh (£37.60 to £22.40) – decrease of 40% 
  • Perth to Glasgow (£41.60 to £20.80) – decrease of 48%
  • Perth to Kirkcaldy (£21.70 to £12) – decrease of 45%
  • Perth to Pitlochry (£25.80 to £18.70) – decrease of 18% 
  • Perth to Stirling (£21.70 to £10.80) – decrease of 50%
  • Stirling to Edinburgh (£20.70 to £12.60) – decrease of 39%
  • Stirling to Glasgow (£12.80 to £8.50) – decrease of 41%
  • Dunfermline to Edinburgh (£14 to £8.50) – decrease of 39% 

Fares increased 3.8% across ScotRail’s network in April, so the off-peak fares are more expensive now than they were during last year’s pilot.

Conversation