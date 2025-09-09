I enjoyed stunning Stirlingshire on the Trossachs Explorer bus – should it return next year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I enjoyed stunning Stirlingshire on the Trossachs Explorer bus – should it return next year?

The Courier's Isla Glen hops on board the seasonal service from Callander to Aberfoyle.

Isla Glen tried the Trossachs Explorer bus. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen tried the Trossachs Explorer bus. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Serene lochs and forest-covered hillsides whizz by as I sit aboard the Trossachs Explorer bus.

The service – launched in 2024 – connects Callander and Aberfoyle with popular destinations within Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

Run by McColls, the route has been extended to Drymen and links with onward journeys to Stirling, Alexandria, Balloch and Glasgow.

As it comes to the end of its second season, The Courier’s Isla Glen hops aboard to test it out.

I’m waiting on Station Road in Callander as the Trossachs Explorer pulls up.

The driver is friendly and my return trip to Aberfoyle sets me back £6.

It doesn’t feel unreasonable considering it’s more expensive for a ticket between Callander and Stirling.

The bus can seat 16 passengers and also has room for people to stand, but I’m the only person here.

That being said, it’s a Monday morning in September – we’re winding down from peak season.

The Trossachs Explorer departs from Station Road. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

We depart a few minutes late at 10.18am and begin the scenic drive out of town.

Taking in my surroundings, I note how new and clean the bus smells.

It has a handy map of the National Park, as well as USB chargers and convenient stop buttons beside the window.

Anyone tall may struggle for leg room, but it’s a comfortable journey for me.

Inside the bus. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
All Trossach Explorer stops are marked. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Gazing out at the beautiful views of the Trossachs will never get tiring.

The sun is shining on Loch Venachar, Ben Ledi is smiling down at us, and there are countless motorhomes passing us by.

Every stop on the route is also well-signed, making it easy for people to know where the Trossachs Explorer serves.

Chance to stretch your legs at Loch Katrine

One key element of the bus is that it connects with the cruise times at Loch Katrine.

The car park, which is pay and display, is busy with tourists when we arrive.

With a 10-minute wait at this stop, the driver kindly says I can have a wander before we depart.

I’m in time to see the steamship coming in, explore what’s on offer and take in my stunning surroundings.

The boats at Loch Katrine. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Passengers can stretch their legs at Loch Katrine. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The rest of the journey is a little bumpy, but that’s the fault of the country roads.

We’ve passed three popular hill walks (Ben A’an, Ben Venue and Ben Ledi) and with drop-offs at the car parks available, it seems like a good mode of transport.

There are glorious views through the trees and a bird of prey flies overhead.

It truly is a scenic route, both for locals and tourists.

We arrive in Aberfoyle right on time and there’s less than an hour layover until the service back to Callander.

What did I think of the Trossachs Explorer?

The Trossachs Explorer is only a few minutes late heading back, and we depart Aberfoyle at 12.14pm.

It’s a smooth return journey and we hop off in Callander on time at 1.05pm.

I’m not the only passenger this time as there are two friends on board.

I hear them discussing how “handy” the service is for visitors and people who don’t drive.

It’s hard not to agree.

The bus in Aberfoyle. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Some of the views on the journey. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Although my journey had very few passengers, I imagine it’s busier on summer weekends.

It’d be great to see the service return next year, especially if it were running from May or June instead of July, when it launched this year.

The Trossachs Explorer does exactly what the name suggests and has plenty to do along the route, from hikes to Loch Katrine cruises, places to eat and Go Ape.

It does feel aimed at tourists, but that doesn’t mean locals can’t benefit.

Plus, the service runs until October 5, providing another method of transport for the popular Callander Jazz and Blues Festival.

Conversation