I enjoyed stunning Stirlingshire on the Trossachs Explorer bus – should it return next year?

Serene lochs and forest-covered hillsides whizz by as I sit aboard the Trossachs Explorer bus.

The service – launched in 2024 – connects Callander and Aberfoyle with popular destinations within Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

Run by McColls, the route has been extended to Drymen and links with onward journeys to Stirling, Alexandria, Balloch and Glasgow.

As it comes to the end of its second season, The Courier’s Isla Glen hops aboard to test it out.

I’m waiting on Station Road in Callander as the Trossachs Explorer pulls up.

The driver is friendly and my return trip to Aberfoyle sets me back £6.

It doesn’t feel unreasonable considering it’s more expensive for a ticket between Callander and Stirling.

The bus can seat 16 passengers and also has room for people to stand, but I’m the only person here.

That being said, it’s a Monday morning in September – we’re winding down from peak season.

We depart a few minutes late at 10.18am and begin the scenic drive out of town.

Taking in my surroundings, I note how new and clean the bus smells.

It has a handy map of the National Park, as well as USB chargers and convenient stop buttons beside the window.

Anyone tall may struggle for leg room, but it’s a comfortable journey for me.

Gazing out at the beautiful views of the Trossachs will never get tiring.

The sun is shining on Loch Venachar, Ben Ledi is smiling down at us, and there are countless motorhomes passing us by.

Every stop on the route is also well-signed, making it easy for people to know where the Trossachs Explorer serves.

Chance to stretch your legs at Loch Katrine

One key element of the bus is that it connects with the cruise times at Loch Katrine.

The car park, which is pay and display, is busy with tourists when we arrive.

With a 10-minute wait at this stop, the driver kindly says I can have a wander before we depart.

I’m in time to see the steamship coming in, explore what’s on offer and take in my stunning surroundings.

The rest of the journey is a little bumpy, but that’s the fault of the country roads.

We’ve passed three popular hill walks (Ben A’an, Ben Venue and Ben Ledi) and with drop-offs at the car parks available, it seems like a good mode of transport.

There are glorious views through the trees and a bird of prey flies overhead.

It truly is a scenic route, both for locals and tourists.

We arrive in Aberfoyle right on time and there’s less than an hour layover until the service back to Callander.

What did I think of the Trossachs Explorer?

The Trossachs Explorer is only a few minutes late heading back, and we depart Aberfoyle at 12.14pm.

It’s a smooth return journey and we hop off in Callander on time at 1.05pm.

I’m not the only passenger this time as there are two friends on board.

I hear them discussing how “handy” the service is for visitors and people who don’t drive.

It’s hard not to agree.

Although my journey had very few passengers, I imagine it’s busier on summer weekends.

It’d be great to see the service return next year, especially if it were running from May or June instead of July, when it launched this year.

The Trossachs Explorer does exactly what the name suggests and has plenty to do along the route, from hikes to Loch Katrine cruises, places to eat and Go Ape.

It does feel aimed at tourists, but that doesn’t mean locals can’t benefit.

Plus, the service runs until October 5, providing another method of transport for the popular Callander Jazz and Blues Festival.

