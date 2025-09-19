Full list of changes to Stagecoach buses in Dundee, Perth and Fife – check how your service is affected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Transport

Full list of changes to Stagecoach buses in Dundee, Perth and Fife – check how your service is affected

New timetables could be introduced across Stagecoach East Scotland's network in November.

By Finn Nixon
A Stagecoach Bus at Dunfermline Bus Station. Image
A Stagecoach Bus at Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Stagecoach is set to make several changes to its bus services in Dundee, Fife and Perth.

One of these is the proposed withdrawal of the X54 Dundee to Edinburgh service.

The bus operator says the X54 is “often delayed travelling in and out of Edinburgh”.

Stagecoach also plans to make changes to the two services (41 and 42) from Dundee to Cupar and Glenrothes. These travel via Tayport, where they would terminate if the changes are approved.

These services will be replaced by a more direct service from Dundee to Cupar and Glenrothes, which will not stop in Tayport.

Stagecoach says the changes would “provide a more reliable service in North East Fife”.

An X55 service leaves Ferrytoll Park & Ride in Inverkeithing. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Passengers in Dunfermline could also use a new service connecting Duloch Park with Edinburgh.

If the amendments are approved, they would begin from late November.

Stagecoach has opened a public consultation, which will close on September 30.

According to the operator, “these proposals are designed to improve punctuality, reliability and connections across our network.

“They reflect detailed analysis of road conditions, traffic measures such as the pavement parking ban, and feedback from both customers and drivers.”

Stagecoach to introduce new Dundee to Fife service

A list of Stagecoach’s major proposed service changes in Dundee, Fife and Perth is as follows:

  • Service 5 will only operate at peak times on weekdays
  • Service 8A will no longer stop in Clackmannan
  • Service 36 will be extended to operate between Auchtermuchty and Newburgh on Sundays
  • Service 38 will be reduced to operate on an hourly basis
  • Service 40 is a new service that will be introduced between Glenrothes, Cupar and Dundee
  • Service 42 will only operate between Dundee and Tayport on an increased 20-minute frequency
  • Service 65 will be extended to serve Perth Royal Infirmary, but will now terminate at Newburgh
  • Services 81, 81A, 82, and 82A will be introduced to replace evening journeys currently operated by the 1, 1A, 2, and 2A
  • Services X54 and X54A will be withdrawn and replaced by additional X59 journeys and the new 40 service
  • Service X57 will be introduced between Duloch Park in Dunfermline, Halbeath Park & Ride, Ferrytoll Park & Ride, and Edinburgh
  • Service X59 will operate at an increased frequency as part of the 20-minute frequency of services between Glenrothes and Edinburgh. Buses will continue to operate to St Andrews on an hourly basis
  • Service X60 and X60A will be withdrawn and replaced by the X61 service. Dalgety Bay will continue to be served by the X58
  • Service X61 will be extended to operate to St Andrews and will not serve Dalgety Bay

A full list of the proposed service changes is available on Stagecoach’s website.

More from Transport

Forthside Way will be shut between this mini-roundabout and Shore Road. Image: Google Street View
Planned Stirling road closures set to last three months
The line has been closed at Craigo near Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed due to safety check
A front of a single-deck bus as it heads along a road.
How to have your say on Perth and Kinross bus services at series of…
Changes are set to be made to lane markings and signage at Dundee's Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Changes to Dundee's Swallow Roundabout finally given go-ahead as new start date set
6
Police Scotland said its East Safety Camera Unit reviewed enforcement on the A84 to identify the new mobile camera location. Image: Google Street View
New A84 mobile speed camera for Blair Drummond after string of collisions
An active travel route is already approved for Methil
Some Fife town centre routes could close to vehicles as active travel plan approved
22
People at stances at Perth Bus Station
Perth bus and rail stations set for multi-million-pound facelift
5
Kinnoull Street car park entrance, with sign saying 'welcome to Kinnoull Street car park' above entrance which leads through building to open area behind.
Perth's Kinnoull Street car park to become council-controlled
John Argo, arms folded, outside Courtyard restaurant
Kenmore IS open for business say traders as 73-mile diversion turns visitors away
3
Isla Glen tried the Trossachs Explorer bus. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
I enjoyed stunning Stirlingshire on the Trossachs Explorer bus - should it return next…

Conversation