Full list of changes to Stagecoach buses in Dundee, Perth and Fife – check how your service is affected

Stagecoach is set to make several changes to its bus services in Dundee, Fife and Perth.

One of these is the proposed withdrawal of the X54 Dundee to Edinburgh service.

The bus operator says the X54 is “often delayed travelling in and out of Edinburgh”.

Stagecoach also plans to make changes to the two services (41 and 42) from Dundee to Cupar and Glenrothes. These travel via Tayport, where they would terminate if the changes are approved.

These services will be replaced by a more direct service from Dundee to Cupar and Glenrothes, which will not stop in Tayport.

Stagecoach says the changes would “provide a more reliable service in North East Fife”.

Passengers in Dunfermline could also use a new service connecting Duloch Park with Edinburgh.

If the amendments are approved, they would begin from late November.

Stagecoach has opened a public consultation, which will close on September 30.

According to the operator, “these proposals are designed to improve punctuality, reliability and connections across our network.

“They reflect detailed analysis of road conditions, traffic measures such as the pavement parking ban, and feedback from both customers and drivers.”

Stagecoach to introduce new Dundee to Fife service

A list of Stagecoach’s major proposed service changes in Dundee, Fife and Perth is as follows:

Service 5 will only operate at peak times on weekdays

will only operate at peak times on weekdays Service 8A will no longer stop in Clackmannan

will no longer stop in Clackmannan Service 36 will be extended to operate between Auchtermuchty and Newburgh on Sundays

will be extended to operate between Auchtermuchty and Newburgh on Sundays Service 38 will be reduced to operate on an hourly basis

will be reduced to operate on an hourly basis Service 40 is a new service that will be introduced between Glenrothes, Cupar and Dundee

is a new service that will be introduced between Glenrothes, Cupar and Dundee Service 42 will only operate between Dundee and Tayport on an increased 20-minute frequency

will only operate between Dundee and Tayport on an increased 20-minute frequency Service 65 will be extended to serve Perth Royal Infirmary, but will now terminate at Newburgh

will be extended to serve Perth Royal Infirmary, but will now terminate at Newburgh Services 81, 81A, 82, and 82A will be introduced to replace evening journeys currently operated by the 1 , 1A , 2 , and 2A

and will be introduced to replace evening journeys currently operated by the , , , and Services X54 and X54A will be withdrawn and replaced by additional X59 journeys and the new 40 service

and will be withdrawn and replaced by additional journeys and the new service Service X57 will be introduced between Duloch Park in Dunfermline, Halbeath Park & Ride, Ferrytoll Park & Ride, and Edinburgh

will be introduced between Duloch Park in Dunfermline, Halbeath Park & Ride, Ferrytoll Park & Ride, and Edinburgh Service X59 will operate at an increased frequency as part of the 20-minute frequency of services between Glenrothes and Edinburgh. Buses will continue to operate to St Andrews on an hourly basis

will operate at an increased frequency as part of the 20-minute frequency of services between Glenrothes and Edinburgh. Buses will continue to operate to St Andrews on an hourly basis Service X60 and X60A will be withdrawn and replaced by the X61 service. Dalgety Bay will continue to be served by the X58

and will be withdrawn and replaced by the service. Dalgety Bay will continue to be served by the Service X61 will be extended to operate to St Andrews and will not serve Dalgety Bay

A full list of the proposed service changes is available on Stagecoach’s website.