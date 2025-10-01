All the latest travel disruption in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling – and when it will end

Two major roadworks projects are set to affect drivers on the A90 in Dundee and Perthshire in the days ahead.

Work will begin on the Kingsway while an ongoing project continues on the same road between Dundee and Perth this week.

Elsewhere, there are changes to train services through Perth and Xplore Dundee buses.

The Courier has rounded up all the major travel disruption set to hit roads, bus services and trains in the region during the weeks commencing September 29 and October 6 2025 – including end dates.

More localised road closures can be found on council websites.

Roadworks, road closures and diversions

Dundee

A90 Kingsway (October 5-27): An overnight convoy system will be in place between the A923 Coupar Angus off slip and Strathmartine Road. This has been changed from previous plans after concerns about disruption. There will also be northbound slip road closures at the A923 Coupar Angus, Macalpine Road and Strathmartine Road between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Sundays to Thursdays.

An overnight convoy system will be in place between the A923 Coupar Angus off slip and Strathmartine Road. This has been changed from previous plans after concerns about disruption. There will also be northbound slip road closures at the A923 Coupar Angus, Macalpine Road and Strathmartine Road between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Sundays to Thursdays. Craigie Avenue (until October 26): Closed from Greendykes Road to Arbroath Road due to gas works.

Closed from Greendykes Road to Arbroath Road due to gas works. Seagate at Blackscroft (until October 13) : Closures on Seagate are continuing due to cable renewal work at Dundee Bus Station.

: Closures on Seagate are continuing due to cable renewal work at Dundee Bus Station. Fintry Terrace (October 6-10): Closed for carriageway patching.

Perth Road (October 6-10): Closed between Hyndford Street and Rockfield Street for Scottish Water work.

Closed between Hyndford Street and Rockfield Street for Scottish Water work. Esplanade, Broughty Ferry (until 13 October): Closed between Panmure Terrace and Brook Street for resurfacing.

Closed between Panmure Terrace and Brook Street for resurfacing. Fort Street, Broughty Ferry (October 7-9): Closed for carriageway lining and joint improvement works.

Closed for carriageway lining and joint improvement works. Dundee Road (October 10-11): Closed between Home Street and West Queen Street for two days of Scottish Water work.

Angus

A90 at Emmock Road (until October 1): One lane is shut northbound on the A90 at the Emmock Road flyover north of Dundee. The road will reopen at 10pm on Wednesday.

One lane is shut northbound on the A90 at the Emmock Road flyover north of Dundee. The road will reopen at 10pm on Wednesday. Stracathro (October 6-10): The C35 and U431 roads at Stracathro Primary School will be closed for road marking works.

Perth and Kinross

A9 north of Inveralmond (October 5-10): Overnight resurfacing works will take place under a 10mph convoy system with temporary traffic lights between 7pm and 6am.

Overnight resurfacing works will take place under a 10mph convoy system with temporary traffic lights between 7pm and 6am. A9 Luncarty (October 12-25): Overnight resurfacing works will be carried out for two weeks under temporary traffic lights and a convoy system from 7pm to 6am. The on and off-slip roads at Luncarty will also be closed overnight. Traffic management will be removed at weekends.

A90 Perth to Dundee (until October 31): Road safety improvements are continuing on the A90 from Rait junction to Middlebank Farm centre. Lane two is shut, and a 30 mph speed limit is in place. A convoy system is also operating in lane one between 9pm and 5am, with a reduced speed limit.

Road safety improvements are continuing on the A90 from Rait junction to Middlebank Farm centre. Lane two is shut, and a 30 mph speed limit is in place. A convoy system is also operating in lane one between 9pm and 5am, with a reduced speed limit. A85 Comrie (until October 4): Overnight drainage works are taking place between 7pm and 6am on the road from Crieff to Comrie. A reduced speed limit will be in place during works, as well as temporary traffic lights and a convoy system.

Fife

M90 Dunfermline (until October 17): Overnight slip road closures at Junction 1C Admirality and Junction 2 Pitreavie between 8pm and 6am on weekdays. Diversions will be in place via alternative slip roads.

Overnight slip road closures at Junction 1C Admirality and Junction 2 Pitreavie between 8pm and 6am on weekdays. Diversions will be in place via alternative slip roads. Forth Road Bridge (October 1-3): Overnight carriageway closures – southbound from 9.30pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, northbound from 9.30pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday. This does not affect the Queensferry Crossing.

Clackmannanshire Bridge (October 2-4): Closed for repairs from 7.30pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday. It will close again at 7.30pm on Friday and reopen at 6am on Saturday. A diversion will be in place via the Kincardine Bridge.

Stirling and Stirlingshire

A84 at Doune (October 2-4): Overnight drainage works between George Street and Balkerach Road in Doune. The road will remain open under temporary traffic lights.

Overnight drainage works between George Street and Balkerach Road in Doune. The road will remain open under temporary traffic lights. A84 at Stirling Dobbies (October 1-16): Three-way temporary traffic lights will be introduced as work takes place to install a new pedestrian crossing near Dobbies on Drip Road.

A875 Killearn ( until October 5) : Balfron Road is closed at Killearn for road maintenance. Parking is also suspended on a section of Station Road.

: Balfron Road is closed at Killearn for road maintenance. Parking is also suspended on a section of Station Road. Fountain Road, Bridge of Allan (until October 10): Closed from its junction with Keir Street to Henderson Street due to sewage works. Midland Bluebird passengers can board the 54 bus service at Melville Place.

Buses

Dundee

Stagecoach 73, 73A, 73B, 73C (until November 1): Buses heading northbound along Craigie Avenue are being diverted onto Greendykes Road and Arbroath Road. Stops on the diversion route are not being served.

Buses heading northbound along Craigie Avenue are being diverted onto Greendykes Road and Arbroath Road. Stops on the diversion route are not being served. Xplore Dundee 5 and 5A (until October 13): Services are being diverted from East Port Roundabout towards Barnhill. Alternative stops are at Sugarhouse Wynd, Thornbank Terrace and Kemback Street.

Services are being diverted from East Port Roundabout towards Barnhill. Alternative stops are at Sugarhouse Wynd, Thornbank Terrace and Kemback Street. Xplore Dundee 5 and 5A (October 6-10): Buses will be diverted between the Step Row stop and West Park Road. Alternative stops are at Step Row, Ritchies Lane and Farington Terrace.

Buses will be diverted between the Step Row stop and West Park Road. Alternative stops are at Step Row, Ritchies Lane and Farington Terrace. Xplore Dundee 5A (until October 26): Buses heading for Ninewells Hospital only are being diverted between Greendykes Circle and Eastern Cemetery. Alternative stops are near Balgavies Avenue and near Dalgleish Road.

Xplore Dundee 6S and 10S (October 6-10): School buses will be diverted between Blackness Road and Rockfield Street. Alternative stops are at Harris Academy and on Balgay Road.

School buses will be diverted between Blackness Road and Rockfield Street. Alternative stops are at Harris Academy and on Balgay Road. Xplore Dundee 10 (October 6-10): Buses will be diverted both ways between Murrayfield Drive and Fintry Drive. Alternative stops are near Murrayfield Drive, Whitfield Library and Finmore Place.

Buses will be diverted both ways between Murrayfield Drive and Fintry Drive. Alternative stops are near Murrayfield Drive, Whitfield Library and Finmore Place. Xplore Dundee 17 (October 6-10): Buses will be diverted both ways between Whitfield Rise and Berwick Drive. Alternative stops are at Whitfield Library, near Murrayfield Drive and Carberry Crescent.

Buses will be diverted both ways between Whitfield Rise and Berwick Drive. Alternative stops are at Whitfield Library, near Murrayfield Drive and Carberry Crescent. Xplore Dundee 33 (October 6-10): Buses will be diverted both ways between Longhaugh Road and Murrayfield Drive. Alternative stops are at Finmore Place and Whitfield Library.

Angus

Stagecoach 30 (October 6-11): The service will not serve Inchbare due to roadworks.

Stirling and Stirlingshire

Midland Bluebird in Killearn (until October 5): Midland Bluebird is operating a shuttle bus for passengers looking to board the X10 and X10A due to the A875 road closure.

Trains

Perth and Kinross

Perth to Inverness (weekends of October 11-12, 18-19, and 25-26): Buses will replace LNER and ScotRail trains between Perth and Inverness. The noon London King’s Cross to Inverness train on October 10 will also terminate at Perth.

Let us know about travel disruption in your area by emailing livenews@thecourier.co.uk