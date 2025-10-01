All the latest travel disruption in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling – and when it will end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Transport

All the latest travel disruption in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling – and when it will end

Roadworks on the A90 and A9, Xplore Dundee bus diversions and changes to Perth trains feature in this week's round-up.

By Finn Nixon
The ongoing roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth feature in this week's travel round-up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The ongoing roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth feature in this week's travel round-up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Two major roadworks projects are set to affect drivers on the A90 in Dundee and Perthshire in the days ahead.

Work will begin on the Kingsway while an ongoing project continues on the same road between Dundee and Perth this week.

Elsewhere, there are changes to train services through Perth and Xplore Dundee buses.

The Courier has rounded up all the major travel disruption set to hit roads, bus services and trains in the region during the weeks commencing September 29 and October 6 2025 – including end dates.

More localised road closures can be found on council websites.

Roadworks, road closures and diversions

Dundee
  • A90 Kingsway (October 5-27): An overnight convoy system will be in place between the A923 Coupar Angus off slip and Strathmartine Road. This has been changed from previous plans after concerns about disruption. There will also be northbound slip road closures at the A923 Coupar Angus, Macalpine Road and Strathmartine Road between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Sundays to Thursdays.
  • Craigie Avenue (until October 26): Closed from Greendykes Road to Arbroath Road due to gas works.
  • Seagate at Blackscroft (until October 13): Closures on Seagate are continuing due to cable renewal work at Dundee Bus Station.
  • Fintry Terrace (October 6-10): Closed for carriageway patching.
The Coupar Angus Road slip road on the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
  • Perth Road (October 6-10): Closed between Hyndford Street and Rockfield Street for Scottish Water work.
  • Esplanade, Broughty Ferry (until 13 October): Closed between Panmure Terrace and Brook Street for resurfacing.
  • Fort Street, Broughty Ferry (October 7-9): Closed for carriageway lining and joint improvement works.
  • Dundee Road (October 10-11): Closed between Home Street and West Queen Street for two days of Scottish Water work.
Angus
  • A90 at Emmock Road (until October 1): One lane is shut northbound on the A90 at the Emmock Road flyover north of Dundee. The road will reopen at 10pm on Wednesday.
  • Stracathro (October 6-10): The C35 and U431 roads at Stracathro Primary School will be closed for road marking works.
Perth and Kinross
  • A9 north of Inveralmond (October 5-10): Overnight resurfacing works will take place under a 10mph convoy system with temporary traffic lights between 7pm and 6am.
  • A9 Luncarty (October 12-25): Overnight resurfacing works will be carried out for two weeks under temporary traffic lights and a convoy system from 7pm to 6am. The on and off-slip roads at Luncarty will also be closed overnight. Traffic management will be removed at weekends.
Overnight resurfacing is taking place on the A9 at Luncarty. Image: Google Street View
  • A90 Perth to Dundee (until October 31): Road safety improvements are continuing on the A90 from Rait junction to Middlebank Farm centre. Lane two is shut, and a 30 mph speed limit is in place. A convoy system is also operating in lane one between 9pm and 5am, with a reduced speed limit.
  • A85 Comrie (until October 4): Overnight drainage works are taking place between 7pm and 6am on the road from Crieff to Comrie. A reduced speed limit will be in place during works, as well as temporary traffic lights and a convoy system.
Fife
  • M90 Dunfermline (until October 17): Overnight slip road closures at Junction 1C Admirality and Junction 2 Pitreavie between 8pm and 6am on weekdays. Diversions will be in place via alternative slip roads.
  • Forth Road Bridge (October 1-3): Overnight carriageway closures – southbound from 9.30pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, northbound from 9.30pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday. This does not affect the Queensferry Crossing.
There will be closures on the Forth Road Bridge. Image: David Wardle
  • Clackmannanshire Bridge (October 2-4): Closed for repairs from 7.30pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday. It will close again at 7.30pm on Friday and reopen at 6am on Saturday. A diversion will be in place via the Kincardine Bridge.
Stirling and Stirlingshire
  • A84 at Doune (October 2-4): Overnight drainage works between George Street and Balkerach Road in Doune. The road will remain open under temporary traffic lights.
  • A84 at Stirling Dobbies (October 1-16): Three-way temporary traffic lights will be introduced as work takes place to install a new pedestrian crossing near Dobbies on Drip Road.
There will be traffic lights at Dobbies in Stirling. Image: Google Street View
  • A875 Killearn (until October 5): Balfron Road is closed at Killearn for road maintenance. Parking is also suspended on a section of Station Road.
  • Fountain Road, Bridge of Allan (until October 10): Closed from its junction with Keir Street to Henderson Street due to sewage works. Midland Bluebird passengers can board the 54 bus service at Melville Place.

Buses

Dundee
  • Stagecoach 73, 73A, 73B, 73C (until November 1): Buses heading northbound along Craigie Avenue are being diverted onto Greendykes Road and Arbroath Road. Stops on the diversion route are not being served.
  • Xplore Dundee 5 and 5A (until October 13): Services are being diverted from East Port Roundabout towards Barnhill. Alternative stops are at Sugarhouse Wynd, Thornbank Terrace and Kemback Street.
  • Xplore Dundee 5 and 5A (October 6-10): Buses will be diverted between the Step Row stop and West Park Road. Alternative stops are at Step Row, Ritchies Lane and Farington Terrace.
  • Xplore Dundee 5A (until October 26): Buses heading for Ninewells Hospital only are being diverted between Greendykes Circle and Eastern Cemetery. Alternative stops are near Balgavies Avenue and near Dalgleish Road.
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
An Xplore Dundee 5a service. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
  • Xplore Dundee 6S and 10S (October 6-10): School buses will be diverted between Blackness Road and Rockfield Street. Alternative stops are at Harris Academy and on Balgay Road.
  • Xplore Dundee 10 (October 6-10): Buses will be diverted both ways between Murrayfield Drive and Fintry Drive. Alternative stops are near Murrayfield Drive, Whitfield Library and Finmore Place.
  • Xplore Dundee 17 (October 6-10): Buses will be diverted both ways between Whitfield Rise and Berwick Drive. Alternative stops are at Whitfield Library, near Murrayfield Drive and Carberry Crescent.
  • Xplore Dundee 33 (October 6-10): Buses will be diverted both ways between Longhaugh Road and Murrayfield Drive. Alternative stops are at Finmore Place and Whitfield Library.
Angus
  • Stagecoach 30 (October 6-11): The service will not serve Inchbare due to roadworks.
Stirling and Stirlingshire
  • Midland Bluebird in Killearn (until October 5): Midland Bluebird is operating a shuttle bus for passengers looking to board the X10 and X10A due to the A875 road closure.

Trains

Perth and Kinross
  • Perth to Inverness (weekends of October 11-12, 18-19, and 25-26): Buses will replace LNER and ScotRail trains between Perth and Inverness. The noon London King’s Cross to Inverness train on October 10 will also terminate at Perth.

    A ScotRail train at Perth railway station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Let us know about travel disruption in your area by emailing livenews@thecourier.co.uk

More from Transport

The A90 Kingsway in Dundee.
Plans for Dundee Kingsway roadworks changed after concerns about disruption
Courier/Tele News. File pics of Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee buses at High Street/Nethergate. Pic shows; Stagecoach Bus in Dundee. Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Tayport bus passengers could face double Tay Bridge crossing under new route plan
15
Drivers have faced weeks of lane closures on the A90 between Dundee and Perth
Tayside drivers fear 'terrible' disruption as two major A90 roadworks take place at same…
5
A Stagecoach Bus at Dunfermline Bus Station. Image
Full list of changes to Stagecoach buses in Dundee, Perth and Fife - check…
Forthside Way will be shut between this mini-roundabout and Shore Road. Image: Google Street View
Planned Stirling road closures set to last three months
The line has been closed at Craigo near Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed due to safety check
A front of a single-deck bus as it heads along a road.
How to have your say on Perth and Kinross bus services at series of…
Changes are set to be made to lane markings and signage at Dundee's Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Changes to Dundee's Swallow Roundabout finally given go-ahead as new start date set
6
Police Scotland said its East Safety Camera Unit reviewed enforcement on the A84 to identify the new mobile camera location. Image: Google Street View
New A84 mobile speed camera for Blair Drummond after string of collisions
An active travel route is already approved for Methil
Some Fife town centre routes could close to vehicles as active travel plan approved
27

Conversation