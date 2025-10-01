Caledonian Sleeper to connect Tayside, Fife and Stirling to Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Transport

Caledonian Sleeper to connect Tayside, Fife and Stirling to Birmingham

A new timetable will be launched in January 2026.

By Finn Nixon
The Caledonian Sleeper train.
The Caledonian Sleeper service operates six overnight trains a week from Tayside, Fife and Stirling to London. Image: Caledonian Sleeper/Facebook

Caledonian Sleeper is set to launch a new timetable connecting Tayside and Fife to Birmingham.

Passengers on the Highland route from Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness to London Euston will be able to travel to the West Midlands city from January 15 2026.

The northbound and southbound journeys operating six days a week from Aberdeen call at Montrose, Arbroath, Carnoustie and Dundee on weekdays and Sundays.

London-bound services also stop at Leuchars, Kirkcaldy and Inverkeithing.

Services between Inverness and London Euston also call at Blair Atholl, Pitlochry, Dunkeld & Birnam, Perth, Gleneagles and Stirling.

Scheduled trains currently leave Dundee at around 9.55pm and arrive at London Euston at 8am on weekdays and 8.45am on Sundays.

Caledonian Sleeper will operate six services

The new timetable will continue to operate in its current format

Caledonian Sleeper has told BBC News that stopping at Birmingham will not change existing journey times.

The Scottish Government-owned operator says the new service is the “biggest change to our timetable in 30 years”.

Trains will take around eight hours to travel from Dundee to Birmingham. Image: Caledonian Sleeper

According to the Caledonian Sleeper website, services from Dundee, Perth and Stirling to Birmingham International will operate at the following times:

Tayside, Fife and Stirling to Birmingham International
  • Montrose: 9.06pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10.26pm on Fridays, and 9.17pm on Sundays
  • Arbroath: 9.23pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10.44pm on Fridays and 9.33pm on Sundays
  • Carnoustie: 9.31pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10.53pm on Fridays, and 9.41pm on Sundays
  • Dundee: 9.54pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 11.09pm on Fridays, and 9.57pm on Sundays
  • Leuchars: 10.12pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 11.28pm on Fridays, and 10.16pm on Sundays
  • Kirkcaldy: 10.52pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 11.59pm on Fridays, and 10.46pm on Sundays
  • Inverkeithing: 11.09pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 12.17am on Saturdays, and 11.04pm on Sundays
  • Blair Atholl: 10.35pm on weekdays and 10.20pm on Sundays
  • Pitlochry: 10.47pm on weekdays and 10.32pm on Sundays
  • Dunkeld & Birnam: 11.03pm on weekdays and 10.46pm on Sundays
  • Perth: 11.26pm on weekdays and 11.06pm on Sundays
  • Gleneagles: 11.45pm on weekdays and 11.25pm on Sundays
  • Stirling: 12.11am on Tuesdays to Saturdays and 11.51pm on Sundays
  • Arrives at Birmingham International: 6.20am (excluding Sundays)
  • Arrives at London Euston: 9.03am on Mondays and 8am on Tuesdays to Saturdays
London Euston to Tayside, Fife and Stirling
  • London Euston: 9.15pm on weekdays and 9pm on Sundays
  • Birmingham International: 10.42pm on weekdays and 10.35pm on Sundays

The service is scheduled to arrive the next day in Birmingham International at 6.20am on Fridays

Tickets have been made available for the new connection.

It currently costs £59 to book a seat on the January 16 service from Tayside and Fife to Birmingham.

The cost increases to £180 to £205 for a place in a ‘classic’ twin bunk bed room, with a ‘Caledonian Double en-suite’ costing up to £445.

More from Transport

The ongoing roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth feature in this week's travel round-up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All the latest travel disruption in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling - and when…
The A90 Kingsway in Dundee.
Plans for Dundee Kingsway roadworks changed after concerns about disruption
Courier/Tele News. File pics of Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee buses at High Street/Nethergate. Pic shows; Stagecoach Bus in Dundee. Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Tayport bus passengers could face double Tay Bridge crossing under new route plan
15
Drivers have faced weeks of lane closures on the A90 between Dundee and Perth
Tayside drivers fear 'terrible' disruption as two major A90 roadworks take place at same…
5
A Stagecoach Bus at Dunfermline Bus Station. Image
Full list of changes to Stagecoach buses in Dundee, Perth and Fife - check…
Forthside Way will be shut between this mini-roundabout and Shore Road. Image: Google Street View
Planned Stirling road closures set to last three months
The line has been closed at Craigo near Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed due to safety check
A front of a single-deck bus as it heads along a road.
How to have your say on Perth and Kinross bus services at series of…
Changes are set to be made to lane markings and signage at Dundee's Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Changes to Dundee's Swallow Roundabout finally given go-ahead as new start date set
6
Police Scotland said its East Safety Camera Unit reviewed enforcement on the A84 to identify the new mobile camera location. Image: Google Street View
New A84 mobile speed camera for Blair Drummond after string of collisions

Conversation