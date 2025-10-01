Caledonian Sleeper to connect Tayside, Fife and Stirling to Birmingham

Caledonian Sleeper is set to launch a new timetable connecting Tayside and Fife to Birmingham.

Passengers on the Highland route from Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness to London Euston will be able to travel to the West Midlands city from January 15 2026.

The northbound and southbound journeys operating six days a week from Aberdeen call at Montrose, Arbroath, Carnoustie and Dundee on weekdays and Sundays.

London-bound services also stop at Leuchars, Kirkcaldy and Inverkeithing.

Services between Inverness and London Euston also call at Blair Atholl, Pitlochry, Dunkeld & Birnam, Perth, Gleneagles and Stirling.

Scheduled trains currently leave Dundee at around 9.55pm and arrive at London Euston at 8am on weekdays and 8.45am on Sundays.

Caledonian Sleeper has told BBC News that stopping at Birmingham will not change existing journey times.

The Scottish Government-owned operator says the new service is the “biggest change to our timetable in 30 years”.

According to the Caledonian Sleeper website, services from Dundee, Perth and Stirling to Birmingham International will operate at the following times:

Tayside, Fife and Stirling to Birmingham International

Montrose: 9.06pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10.26pm on Fridays, and 9.17pm on Sundays

9.06pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10.26pm on Fridays, and 9.17pm on Sundays Arbroath: 9.23pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10.44pm on Fridays and 9.33pm on Sundays

9.23pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10.44pm on Fridays and 9.33pm on Sundays Carnoustie: 9.31pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10.53pm on Fridays, and 9.41pm on Sundays

9.31pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10.53pm on Fridays, and 9.41pm on Sundays Dundee: 9.54pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 11.09pm on Fridays, and 9.57pm on Sundays

9.54pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 11.09pm on Fridays, and 9.57pm on Sundays Leuchars: 10.12pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 11.28pm on Fridays, and 10.16pm on Sundays

10.12pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 11.28pm on Fridays, and 10.16pm on Sundays Kirkcaldy: 10.52pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 11.59pm on Fridays, and 10.46pm on Sundays

10.52pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 11.59pm on Fridays, and 10.46pm on Sundays Inverkeithing: 11.09pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 12.17am on Saturdays, and 11.04pm on Sundays

11.09pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 12.17am on Saturdays, and 11.04pm on Sundays Blair Atholl: 10.35pm on weekdays and 10.20pm on Sundays

10.35pm on weekdays and 10.20pm on Sundays Pitlochry: 10.47pm on weekdays and 10.32pm on Sundays

10.47pm on weekdays and 10.32pm on Sundays Dunkeld & Birnam: 11.03pm on weekdays and 10.46pm on Sundays

11.03pm on weekdays and 10.46pm on Sundays Perth: 11.26pm on weekdays and 11.06pm on Sundays

11.26pm on weekdays and 11.06pm on Sundays Gleneagles: 11.45pm on weekdays and 11.25pm on Sundays

11.45pm on weekdays and 11.25pm on Sundays Stirling: 12.11am on Tuesdays to Saturdays and 11.51pm on Sundays

12.11am on Tuesdays to Saturdays and 11.51pm on Sundays Arrives at Birmingham International : 6.20am (excluding Sundays)

: 6.20am (excluding Sundays) Arrives at London Euston: 9.03am on Mondays and 8am on Tuesdays to Saturdays

London Euston to Tayside, Fife and Stirling

London Euston: 9.15pm on weekdays and 9pm on Sundays

9.15pm on weekdays and 9pm on Sundays Birmingham International: 10.42pm on weekdays and 10.35pm on Sundays

The service is scheduled to arrive the next day in Birmingham International at 6.20am on Fridays

Tickets have been made available for the new connection.

It currently costs £59 to book a seat on the January 16 service from Tayside and Fife to Birmingham.

The cost increases to £180 to £205 for a place in a ‘classic’ twin bunk bed room, with a ‘Caledonian Double en-suite’ costing up to £445.