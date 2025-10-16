I travelled by bus from Callander to Forth Valley Royal Hospital – how convenient is it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I travelled by bus from Callander to Forth Valley Royal Hospital – how convenient is it?

The Courier's Isla Glen also explains what she thought about the cost of the journey and why she snubbed Ember.

Isla Glen outside Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Falkirk.
Isla Glen outside Forth Valley Royal Hospital after her bus trip. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Callander is around 24 miles from Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The majority of residents will have made the trip there at some point in their lives.

But how easy is it to get to the hospital without a car?

I tested Midland Bluebird’s services to find out how convenient the journey is.

Leg one of my journey was getting from Callander to Stirling.

I contemplated Ember, but with fewer times and a stop far from the city centre it didn’t seem convenient for the second stretch of the trip.

Instead, I purchased a day saver ticket and opted for Midland Bluebird’s 59 service.

Departing from Station Road, the bus runs every hour in both directions and is expected to take around 50 minutes.

The day saver, which gives unlimited travel across all McGill’s and Midland Bluebird buses, set me back £11.10.

It felt steep, considering it was £10.55 last year, but I suppose I’m getting 50 miles of travel.

The 59 on Station Road. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The bus was on time and packed with passengers by the time we arrived in Stirling.

It’s an efficient service, but did take longer than driving as it goes to Deanston and through Raploch.

Nevertheless, we made it there in 50 minutes.

It was just before 2pm so I had time to grab some lunch before my next bus.

Stirling to Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The 38 service from Stirling to Falkirk seemed the most convenient method of public transport for getting to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Not only could I use the same ticket at no extra cost, but it runs every 15 minutes from Stirling Bus Station.

Google suggested getting the train to Larbert.

However, a return is £6.50 without a railcard, plus there’s a 15-minute walk, so I stuck with the bus.

The bus at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

I boarded the 2.15pm service to Falkirk, scanning my digital ticket once again.

Getting two buses on one ticket somehow made the day saver ticket seem better value.

Plus, both start and end at Stirling Bus Station, making it very convenient to change.

As it’s an electric bus, it was much nicer than the 59 and boasts fresh blue seats, USB chargers and a jingle for each stop.

Locals seemed to be using it to hop off in St Ninians, Bannockburn and Plean.

I’m one of a couple of people who disembarked at the bus stances right outside Forth Valley Hospital after 38 minutes on board.

After seeing cars parked all over the place, it seemed an even more convenient drop-off spot.

What did I think of the bus journey from Callander to Forth Valley Royal Hospital?

It was only a few minutes until I was back on the bus to Stirling.

The service is very regular and I’d definitely use it again if I weren’t in a hurry.

It was quieter on the return trip and we arrived at 3.30pm, leaving a 30-minute wait for the bus back to Callander.

My final journey was another busy service and also runs smoothly.

Stirling Bus Station. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

If you have time to spare, the bus is a good way of getting to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The round-trip took me around four hours.

In comparison, the drive is around 40 minutes, perhaps an hour and a half there and back.

While both buses were reliable and on time, only the 38 beats taking the car.

For Stirling locals such as myself, you can hop on at a convenient stop and avoid the parking nightmare at the other end.

Plus, they’re fast and frequent.

But the 59 being hourly means the bus doesn’t quite beat the car on this occasion.

