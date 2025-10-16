I travelled by bus from Callander to Forth Valley Royal Hospital – how convenient is it?

Callander is around 24 miles from Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The majority of residents will have made the trip there at some point in their lives.

But how easy is it to get to the hospital without a car?

I tested Midland Bluebird’s services to find out how convenient the journey is.

Leg one of my journey was getting from Callander to Stirling.

I contemplated Ember, but with fewer times and a stop far from the city centre it didn’t seem convenient for the second stretch of the trip.

Instead, I purchased a day saver ticket and opted for Midland Bluebird’s 59 service.

Departing from Station Road, the bus runs every hour in both directions and is expected to take around 50 minutes.

The day saver, which gives unlimited travel across all McGill’s and Midland Bluebird buses, set me back £11.10.

It felt steep, considering it was £10.55 last year, but I suppose I’m getting 50 miles of travel.

The bus was on time and packed with passengers by the time we arrived in Stirling.

It’s an efficient service, but did take longer than driving as it goes to Deanston and through Raploch.

Nevertheless, we made it there in 50 minutes.

It was just before 2pm so I had time to grab some lunch before my next bus.

Stirling to Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The 38 service from Stirling to Falkirk seemed the most convenient method of public transport for getting to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Not only could I use the same ticket at no extra cost, but it runs every 15 minutes from Stirling Bus Station.

Google suggested getting the train to Larbert.

However, a return is £6.50 without a railcard, plus there’s a 15-minute walk, so I stuck with the bus.

I boarded the 2.15pm service to Falkirk, scanning my digital ticket once again.

Getting two buses on one ticket somehow made the day saver ticket seem better value.

Plus, both start and end at Stirling Bus Station, making it very convenient to change.

As it’s an electric bus, it was much nicer than the 59 and boasts fresh blue seats, USB chargers and a jingle for each stop.

Locals seemed to be using it to hop off in St Ninians, Bannockburn and Plean.

I’m one of a couple of people who disembarked at the bus stances right outside Forth Valley Hospital after 38 minutes on board.

After seeing cars parked all over the place, it seemed an even more convenient drop-off spot.

What did I think of the bus journey from Callander to Forth Valley Royal Hospital?

It was only a few minutes until I was back on the bus to Stirling.

The service is very regular and I’d definitely use it again if I weren’t in a hurry.

It was quieter on the return trip and we arrived at 3.30pm, leaving a 30-minute wait for the bus back to Callander.

My final journey was another busy service and also runs smoothly.

If you have time to spare, the bus is a good way of getting to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The round-trip took me around four hours.

In comparison, the drive is around 40 minutes, perhaps an hour and a half there and back.

While both buses were reliable and on time, only the 38 beats taking the car.

For Stirling locals such as myself, you can hop on at a convenient stop and avoid the parking nightmare at the other end.

Plus, they’re fast and frequent.

But the 59 being hourly means the bus doesn’t quite beat the car on this occasion.

