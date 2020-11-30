SPONSORED: Cyber Monday deals with Survivex and AIS Training

Due to the overwhelming success of Black Friday weekend discounts, leading training providers Survivex and AIS Training are offering a one-off Cyber Monday deal for anyone who may have missed out.

A discount of 10% will be applied across both Survivex and AIS Training’s course portfolio of 450+ mandatory and specialist industry-approved skills courses for Cyber Monday only.

This follows a very successful Black Friday weekend event, which saw hundreds of courses being snapped up at discounted prices.

Survivex and AIS Training are part of the 3t Energy Group and together offer a huge range of training courses for the offshore oil and gas and wind sectors, as well as industry training such as CISRS Scaffolding, IRATA Rope Access and ECITB Mechanical Joint Integrity (MJI).

All of the most popular courses, including OPITO-approved Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET), Further Offshore Emergency Training (FOET), Banksman & Slinger training and Rigger training, are included in the deal.

As well as phone bookings, you can also book via Survivex’s website or AIS Training’s website.

3t Energy Group marketing manager, Charlie Guthrie, said: “Our phone lines were ringing off the hook during our special Black Friday weekend promotion so we decided to launch a separate Cyber Monday deal for those who may have missed out. This deal is available on a huge number of courses and we hope it will help those currently planning training in the near future.”

To take advantage of the Cyber Monday offers at Survivex and AIS Training please visit Survivex’s website or AIS Training’s website today!