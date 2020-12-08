SPONSORED: Survivex and AIS Training celebrate offshore skills week with unique discounts

Leading training providers Survivex and AIS Training are celebrating the skills of offshore workers this week by giving delegates the chance to enhance their CV with extra skills at a special reduced rate.

Anyone booking OPITO Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET), Further Offshore Emergency Training (FOET), or GWO Basic Safety Training (BST) and associated refreshers with Survivex and AIS Training between 7-13 December will be able to add an additional offshore skills course with a discount of 20%.

Delegates will be able to pick from the most popular offshore skills including Rope Access, Rigger, Banksman Slinger, NDT, GWO BTT, Blade Repair, Fire Fighting and Well Control amongst other courses.

The courses must be booked this week, but can be taken at any time between now and March 2021 and will help those looking to enhance their CV for 2021.

Survivex and AIS Training are part of the 3t Energy Group and together deliver training to up to 75,000 delegates annually from all over the world with some of the most experienced instructors and world-class facilities.

3t Energy Group marketing manager, Charlie Guthrie, said: “Offshore workers are amongst the world’s most highly trained personnel and we wanted to celebrate their exceptional talent with this unique, week-long deal. We’ve selected our most popular skills courses and reduced the cost by 20% to help delegates looking to add additional qualifications to their CV.

“We know that those with the right skills have a distinct advantage in the jobs market and hopefully our reduced prices will help to boost people’s CVs with high-quality training and accreditations.”

Take advantage of Offshore Skills Week at Survivex and AIS Training, visit Survivex’s website or AIS Training’s website today!