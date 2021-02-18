Almost 600 jobs have been saved at Rolls Royce’s Scottish site.

Union Unite secured a five-year agreement that secures 575 roles at the firm’s Inchinnan plant in Renfrewshire. The site produces turbine blades and aerofoils.

The agreement also covers 85 jobs at Ansty, Coventry, where engine fan cases are made.

The signing of the memorandum of understandings (MoU) for the Inchinnan and Ansty sites comes just weeks after Unite struck a deal with Rolls-Royce’s management to secure the future of the company’s Barnoldswick operations, saving an additional 350 jobs.

As well as safeguarding Rolls Royce‘s Scottish jobs, the MoUs for Inchinnan and Ansty state that Unite and Rolls-Royce will work together to bring new work to the sites, including that related to addressing climate change and developing green technologies.

Calls for Government to support transition to green economy

Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said: “The agreements safeguarding more than 650 jobs in Inchinnan and Ansty are testament to the hard work of our members at both sites who, alongside our fantastic team of shop stewards and officers, were determined to secure a bright future for their workplaces and communities.

“Coming hot on the heels of the Barnoldswick deal, these agreements show exactly what can be achieved when employers and unions work together in a genuine and positive way.

“But, as we face the triple challenge of recovering from the pandemic, adjusting to the UK’s new position outside of the EU and tackling climate change, it is clear that government now needs to play its part.

“That means supporting, investing in and procuring from UK manufacturers enabling the transition to a greener economy.

“Companies like Rolls-Royce have the potential to drive a jobs recovery as they produce the green tech needed to meet our zero carbon targets, while cementing the UK’s position as the envy of the manufacturing world.

“Our manufacturing sector is key to meeting the immense challenges ahead. We now need government to be working much closer with both unions and industry to ensure that those challenges are met.”