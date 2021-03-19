SPONSORED: Workplace electric vehicle charging is the future

Workplace electric vehicle (EV) charging is an increasingly important feature of electric mobility, says Dundee start-up Pure Energy.

The technology aggregator provides EV charging and renewable energy solutions for businesses in all sectors.

Most recently, it worked with Tayforth Properties to create EV charging facilities for the award-winning Water’s Edge office development in Dundee.

Pure Energy Pilot “EV Meter” charging units were installed, providing Level 2 (22kw) fast charging from a 100% renewable energy source.

There are three units, capable of charging five cars simultaneously, with inbuilt screens to provide low-cost advertising opportunities for local businesses.

Convenience was key and so the units offer RFID pre-paid contactless charging for office tenants (using their building key fob) and various contactless card payment options for visitors.

“The ability to charge my electric vehicle at work helps me to manage my day more productively, also the benefit of using my office access key fob to charge my car provides me with the convenience I need,” says Iain Crole, Broker Insights Ltd (a tenant at Water’s Edge).

Alan MacLeod, founder and CEO of Pure Energy, says: “The Water’s Edge EV charging facility provides fast charging convenience for tenants and visitors alike.

“Contactless payment options reflect how we live today, and charging with 100% renewable energy creates a benchmark for developments within the Tayside region.”

Convenience is key

Alan also explains that workplace EV charging isn’t just a fad – it’s a value-creating option for property developers and businesses looking to attract employees and customers who value sustainability and likeminded businesses.

After all, electric cars are an important lifestyle switch.

“Electric cars play a decisive role in our efforts to mitigate climate change, as they enable us to travel using low-cost renewable energy,” says Alan.

It’s also all about convenience as more of us turn to EVs.

Imagine pulling up to the office, golf course, health club or garden centre and charging your car? Pure Energy is helping make this a reality for everyone’s benefit – businesses, property developers and individual EV owners.

Indeed, Pure Energy is currently delivering renewable energy solutions like EV charging, rooftop solar PV, battery storage developments and waste-to-energy technology to businesses across the country.

Find out more at the Pure Energy website here.