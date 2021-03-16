The Tay Cities Deal could act as a “catalyst” for major growth in Dundee’s economy, it has been claimed.

John Alexander, chairman of the Tay Cities Deal joint committee, said the funding for the deal – which totals £700 million over a ten year period – will benefit a range of industries across the city and beyond.

He is set to discuss the impact on Dundee at the Courier’s next Business Briefing later this month.

Mr Alexander currently serves as the leader of Dundee City Council and has been an elected representative since 2012, holding senior positions in the governing administration.

His is helping to work towards creating a city that has a strong, stable economy that will provide jobs for people in Dundee, retain more graduates and make the area a magnet for new talent whilst also tackling the root causes of social inequality.

‘It’s much bigger than the deal itself’

He said: “There’s projects across the whole region, but those focused on Dundee and in the sectors that I think have real potential for growth both in jobs and business creation include the Cyber Quarter project, which is sponsored by Abertay University.

“Abertay are world-renowned for their digital agenda and cyber security, so that’s a really incredible project. The other one I am really excited about is the work with life sciences sector, focused on the University of Dundee.

“But it’s much bigger than the deal itself. It’s a sizable chunk of funding, but it’s what it does over and above that. It has the potential for spin out businesses but also to attract other opportunities to the city.

“The projects are important but it acts as a catalyst and an accelerator for creating new jobs and attracting new companies and innovations. There will be a reputational benefit as a result of the investment.

The Tay Cities deal will see investment made in 26 key regional projects, creating thousands of jobs.

Among those benefiting are The James Hutton Institute and St Andrews University.

