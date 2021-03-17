£500k care village contract awarded to Dundee firm McGill

A £500,000 contract for electrical and safety work at a Fife “care village” has been awarded to Dundee firm McGill.

The firm will take on the work at the Methil site on behalf of Fife Council.

The contract will see the firm install a rance of measures, including fire alarms, nurse and warden call systems, induction loop, CCTV and access controls.

The ground-breaking Methil Care Village, which has been in planning for the past few years, has been lauded as one of the most innovative and creative care facilities offered in Scotland. The village, located on the former Kirkland High School site on Methilhaven Road, includes a two-storey, 36-bedroom residential care home, specific needs housing and a new early years centre.

McGill Fire and Security Manager Billy Robertson said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Fife Council and to be involved in such a prestigious project.

“The Methil Care Village is a flagship development and demonstrates the commitment of Fife Council to invest in new and innovative projects. My team are excited to get started and play their part, which will see us working right across the sheltered housing development complex.”

McGills have worked with Fife Council for the past 25 years. It has installed and maintained warden call systems, installed telecare devices, and delivered day-to-day repairs of door entry systems and smoke detectors in sheltered housing properties.