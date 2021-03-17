The Anstruther Fish Bar, which was the first to receive industry accreditation for serving sustainable seafood, has retained the award into its 12th year.

The chippy became the world’s first Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified fish and chip shop in April 2009 and has been cooking up sustainable seafood ever since.

Owner Alison Smith and her husband Robert previously ran a fish processing business, supplying hand-filleted haddock across the region. Fishing is in the blood for both of them.

She said: “Generations of both our families made their living in the fishing and related industries here in this wee corner of Fife, from the early 1700s right through to present day.

“Mainly as fishermen and fish curers but also as carters, coopers and herring girls, they worked hard to provide for their crews and their families.

Education is ‘biggest challenge’

“So, I think that we have always been aware of the need to protect our seas and oceans for future generations, not just here in Fife, but throughout the world.

“The biggest challenge we foresee in the protection of our oceans is education. As individuals, we can all do our own wee bit but we most importantly need to help raise awareness on a global scale that our oceans need protecting – now.”

The Anstruther Fish Bar serves hake from a fishery off south-west Africa, which has held MSC accreditation for sustainable seafood for 16 years.

Loren Hiller, senior commercial officer at MSC, UK and Ireland, said the certification scheme was important to protect fish stocks.

She said: “This is a huge milestone for both Anstruther Fish Bar and Restaurant and the MSC.

“Anstruther was the first ever fish and chip shop to become MSC certified and it has played a vital role in serving customers with certified sustainable seafood for the last twelve years.

“Its ongoing commitment reinforces the importance of sustainable sourcing and protecting fish for future generations and more fish and chip shops are now following in its footsteps.

“With MSC commissioned research showing that almost three-quarters of seafood consumers believe we should only eat seafood from sustainable sources there has never been a more important time to source from MSC certified sustainable fisheries.”