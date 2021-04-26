Celebrating reopening of Courier country business with ad discounts

To celebrate the reopening of our cafes, restaurants, bistros and bars, Courier and Evening Telegraph owners DC Thomson Media is offering special incentives to local businesses across the area to help them get back on track.

In light of the rollercoaster year that we have just experienced, DC Thomson Media is reaching out to struggling Courier country businesses to offer discounted advertising rates to help them get back on their feet similar to its successful Back to Business campaign after the first lockdown in spring 2020.

The publishing company – which owns five newspapers including The Courier and Evening Telegraph – is also to celebrate the return of our local businesses with a dedicated new one-off publication, called WELCOME BACK.

Out this Friday, WELCOME BACK is an eight-page guide that will showcase some of the businesses that will reopen today along with a timeline of key dates coming up in the future and content about local shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues and more.

The must-have guide will appear inside The Courier – which has a readership of 65,660 people – and its sister paper the Evening Telegraph on Friday, April 30.

For your chance to get a FREE listing or to book an advert in the WELCOME BACK supplement about your reopening plans, email us by WEDNESDAY at: advertising@dctmedia.co.uk