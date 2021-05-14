Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: COVID Resilience Award (NEW)

This category is sponsored by Apex Hotels.

Open to all businesses who have shown innovative practices to keep trading throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The criteria for this award are:

Commitment to empowering workforce

Evidence of change of strategy and collaboration

Evidence of positive outcomes and resilience

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Apex Hotels is a family-owned collection of 10 hotels in the UK’s most exciting cities.

The 4-star hotels are renowned for their stylish bedrooms, contemporary restaurants and bars, and above all, their warmer welcome.

Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa is perfectly placed in the heart of Dundee for a getaway, whether it be for business or leisure.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa has a long association with Dundee’s business community and is proud to sponsor the COVID Resilience award.”

The Courier Business Award categories