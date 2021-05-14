Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

Now it’s your chance to shine – don’t miss the opportunity to submit an entry.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Apprentice Award

This award is sponsored by D&A College.

This category is designed to commend an individual who has participated in an apprenticeship programme during 2020/2021 and exceeded their employer’s expectations.

Entries can be submitted by the provider or apprentice.

The criteria for entries are:

Commitment to personal development and progression.

Proof of significant contribution to the workplace.

Use of skills gained through apprenticeship programme.

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Sponsored by D&A College

Thank you to D&A College for sponsoring the Apprentice Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

D&A College is an anchor institution dedicated to supporting individuals and businesses to attain the skills required to flourish. It utilises industry knowledge to deliver high-quality training and through a partnership approach, works with businesses to build strong successful workforces and deliver apprenticeship training across all industry sectors.

A college spokesperson said: “D&A College is proud to continue sponsoring this award. We remain committed to support businesses to employ apprentices and develop the future workforce.”

