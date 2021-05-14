Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

You can find out more about the awards here.

Now it’s your chance to shine – don’t miss the opportunity to submit an entry.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Family Business

This category is sponsored by Thorntons.

The award celebrates outstanding family owned and operated businesses who call Courier Country home.

It’s open to any business from any sector which has one family member as CEO/MD with at least one other family member in the business.

A family business from Angus, Fife, Dundee and Perthshire will receive a regional award and automatic entry into the Overall Family Business of the Year award.

The criteria for this entry is:

Evidence of family led operations

Local procurement and service excellence

Proof of market traction and growth

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Click here to enter.

Sponsored by Thorntons

Thank you to Thorntons for sponsoring this category.

Thorntons deliver top quality advice and service to suit their clients and help businesses of every size – from family businesses, start-ups and SMEs through to large private and public sector organisations.

With lawyers covering every aspect of business set-up, development, compliance, protection and planning, they’re here for your business for the long term.

A spokesperson for Thorntons said: “These awards are a fantastic way to recognise the achievements of business, especially those which have successfully adapted in the past year. We are proud to be a sponsor and help shine a light on outstanding family businesses.”

