Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

You can find out more about the awards here.

Now it’s your chance to shine – don’t miss the opportunity to submit an entry.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Best Social Media Award

This award is sponsored by ALTAR Group.

This category is open to all businesses who have embraced social media to build their brand.

The criteria for entries are:

Creative use of social media platforms.

Proof of benefits to the business.

Proof of growing numbers and/or subscribers.

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Click here to enter.

Sponsored by ALTAR Group

Thank you to ALTAR Group for sponsoring the Best Social Media award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

ALTAR Group is a marketing-led suite of design, digital, research and communication consultancies. Comprising four specialist companies – Avian, Blue2, Ginger PR and Kolabo – it takes a collaborative approach to every project brief and client relationship, resulting in deliverables that generate tangible business results. ALTAR perceptions – contact them today.

A spokesperson for ALTAR said: “ALTAR Group is delighted to build on our relationship with The Courier Business Awards and wish every local business and entrant the very best of luck.”

The Courier Business Award categories