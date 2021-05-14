Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

You can find out more about the awards here.

Now it’s your chance to shine – don’t miss the opportunity to submit an entry.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Business Leader Award

This award is sponsored by Ninja Kiwi.

The Business Leader category is open to any individual or nominated person who has had a game-changing impact on a business operating within Courier Country.

The criteria for entries are:

A track record of strong business or project leadership.

Be able to demonstrate responses to business challenges and opportunities.

Proof of inspiring others.

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Click here to enter.

Sponsored by Ninja Kiwi

Thank you to Ninja Kiwi for sponsoring the Business Leader award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

Ninja Kiwi is a computer game developer with offices in Dundee and Auckland. Founded as Digital Goldfish in 2005 by two graduates from Abertay University the company went on to be acquired in 2012 by New Zealand based Ninja Kiwi. They have accumulated over 100 million downloads on the AppStores.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to support the awards again this year and are particularly excited to be sponsoring the new Business Leader award.”

The Courier Business Award categories