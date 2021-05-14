Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

You can find out more about the awards here.

Now it’s your chance to shine – don’t miss the opportunity to submit an entry.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Community Business Award

This award is sponsored by Castle Water.

The Community Business category is designed to reward more than profit groups and businesses who put community at their heart.

The criteria for entries are:

Ability to influence customers and suppliers to adopt best environment, workplace and community practices.

Commitment to local employment, partnership working and social inclusion.

Significant contribution to the community or environment.

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Click here to enter.

Sponsored by Castle Water

Thank you to Castle Water for sponsoring the Community Business award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

With more 5-star Trustpilot ratings than all other retailers combined, more organisations across the UK are switching to Castle Water for their business water supplies. One of the UK’s fastest growing utilities, Castle Water is the UK’s leading independent retailer. It is licensed by Ofwat and the Water Industry Commission for Scotland and serves over 550,000 businesses, charities and public bodies nationally from offices in Blairgowrie, Ayr, Leeds, London and Portsmouth.

A spokesperson for Castle Water said: “Castle Water is wholly committed to supporting our local community and The Courier Business Awards is an ideal way to raise the profile of the third sector while recognising the diversity, ambition, innovation and impact of those organisations.”

The Courier Business Award categories