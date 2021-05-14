Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

You can find out more about the awards here.

Now it’s your chance to shine – don’t miss the opportunity to submit an entry.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

This award is sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

It’s open to all businesses which provide the best leisure, food and drink, visitor experiences and accommodation within Courier Country; showcasing the region to the world.

The criteria for this award are:

Commitment to talent and empowering workforce

Demonstrate response to COVID-19 challenges

Evidence of service excellence

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Click here to enter.

Thank you to Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring this category.

It is the leading business membership organisation in Dundee & Angus, and part of the worldwide long-established Chamber of Commerce brand. It has over 700 members who between them employ over 67,000 people. It works hard to help provide members with the business connections and opportunities they need to flourish.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce represents members’ views and uses its collective voice to influence opinion makers. It is passionate about Dundee and Angus and promotes it as a world class destination, helping the local business community to thrive.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We’re delighted to be championing local business.

“The leisure, tourism and hospitality sector has been under enormous pressure over the last year and has done exceptionally well to adapt.

“As a key economic driver and an employer in the region, we look forward to shining a spotlight on its stars.”

