Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history. We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Most Innovative Business Award

This award is sponsored by Amazon.

This category is new for 2021 and is open to all companies who put innovation and continuous improvement at the heart of their business, whether through teamwork, changes to internal processes and systems, adapting or developing new products or services or pivoting through the use of innovative technology

The criteria for this award are:

Ability to show out of the box thinking, problem solving and, empowering workforce

Demonstration of efficiencies

Proof of commercial benefits from innovative activities and practices

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Sponsored by Amazon

Thank you to Amazon for sponsoring the Most Innovative Business Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work.

Prime, 1-Click shopping, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Alexa, Career Choice and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.

Amazon said: “We are proud to be a part of the business community in Fife and delighted to be involved in the Courier Business Awards for the fourth year, sponsoring the Most Innovative Business Award.”

