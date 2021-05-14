Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

Now it’s your chance to shine – don’t miss the opportunity to submit an entry.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Service Business Award

This award is sponsored by Brewin Dolphin.

Open to all companies operating within Courier Country providing B2B or B2C services.

The criteria for this award are:

Clearly defined customer service objectives and strategy

Commitment to developing new talent

Evidence of service excellence

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Sponsored by Brewin Dolphin

Thank you to Brewin Dophin for sponsoring the Service Business Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

Brewin Dolphin has been helping people to meet their financial goals and fulfil their aspirations for over 250 years. Founded in 1762 it is one of the UK’s leading wealth managers offering personalised financial planning and investment management advice to individuals, charities, trusts, institutions and financial intermediaries.

With a network of offices across the UK, Channel Islands and the Republic of Ireland, whatever your plans for life Brewin Dolphin can help you achieve them. Generating an income, funding a personal passion, planning for retirement: its first investment will always be in understanding your priorities and building a personal relationship with you.

Brewin Dolphin’s spoksperson said: “We’re delighted to help celebrate the company that puts service at the heart of their proposition.”

