Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Technology Business Award

Open to any company which puts technology at its heart, whether to drive its own business or to build bespoke platforms/technology solutions for customers.

The criteria for this category are:

Evidence of creativity and implementation

Innovation through technology

Proof of market traction and growth

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Blackadders is a leading, national law firm offering expert advice to individuals and businesses across Scotland and beyond. Our business lawyers specialise in corporate and commercial law, intellectual property, employment, commercial property and dispute resolution, acting for private companies, entrepreneurs and investors across a range of sectors including digital/tech, food & drink, healthcare and the creative industries.

A spokesperson for Blackadders said: “At Blackadders, we work closely with a number of Scotland’s leading tech companies and entrepreneurs.

“In a year that has really showcased the sector’s innovation and ingenuity, we’re delighted to sponsor the Technology Business Award.”

