Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history. We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

You can find out more about the awards here.

Now it’s your chance to shine – don’t miss the opportunity to submit an entry.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Small Business Award

Celebrating the small businesses that form the bedrock of our local economy in Courier Country, this award is open to any business with between 1 and 15 employees.

The criteria for this award are:

Commitment to developing workplace talent

Demonstrate innovation and service excellence

Proof of strategy for growth

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Click here to enter

The Courier Business Award categories