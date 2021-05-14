Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.
We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.
We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.
You can find out more about the awards here.
Now it’s your chance to shine – don’t miss the opportunity to submit an entry.
The Courier Business Awards 2021: Young Business
This award is sponsored by NCR.
It’s open to exciting and innovative new companies operating within Courier Country which started trading or launched a distinct new venture within the last three years.
The criteria for this category are:
- Evidence of clear business strategy
- Innovation and commitment to service excellence
- Proof of market traction
Entries close on Sunday July 11.
Sponsored by NCR
Thank you to NCR for sponsoring this category.
From small cafes to the most sophisticated banks and retailers on the planet, NCR powers the technology that integrates everything and runs the entire operation.
It provides the software, hardware and services to deliver experiences that delight customers.
NCR has a long history in Dundee with over 550 employees (and growing) in their Research and Development facility.
A spokesperson for the company said: “As a global business and previous Courier Business Award winner, we are delighted to sponsor an award that supports growing young businesses in Tayside.”
The Courier Business Award categories
- Apprentice Award
- Best Social Media
- Business Leader
- Community Business
- Covid Resilience Award
- Energy Business
- Family Business
- Farming and Estates Business
- Independent Retail Business
- Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Business
- Most Innovative Business
- Service Business
- Small Business
- Technology Business
- Young Business
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe