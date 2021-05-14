Entries are open now for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in association with MHA Henderson Loggie.

We are excited to celebrate the achievements of businesses from Tayside and Fife after one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

We have been inspired as many companies have overcome the odds to not only survive but thrive during the global pandemic.

Now it’s your chance to shine – don’t miss the opportunity to submit an entry.

The Courier Business Awards 2021: Young Business

This award is sponsored by NCR.

It’s open to exciting and innovative new companies operating within Courier Country which started trading or launched a distinct new venture within the last three years.

The criteria for this category are:

Evidence of clear business strategy

Innovation and commitment to service excellence

Proof of market traction

Entries close on Sunday July 11.

Sponsored by NCR

Thank you to NCR for sponsoring this category.

From small cafes to the most sophisticated banks and retailers on the planet, NCR powers the technology that integrates everything and runs the entire operation.

It provides the software, hardware and services to deliver experiences that delight customers.

NCR has a long history in Dundee with over 550 employees (and growing) in their Research and Development facility.

A spokesperson for the company said: “As a global business and previous Courier Business Award winner, we are delighted to sponsor an award that supports growing young businesses in Tayside.”

