SPONSORED: Summer Fun at the Scottish Fisheries Museum

The Scottish Fisheries Museum is a must see visitor attraction for a fun-filled day out over the summer holidays.

Located in Anstruther, in the East Neuk of Fife, a visit to the museum is the perfect addition to a seaside holiday, with plenty for all ages to enjoy – and kids go free!

The East Neuk is great area to explore on a sunny day; and as you breathe in the sea air, why not surround yourself with history at Scotland’s only museum dedicated to the Scottish fishing industry?

There is so much to discover and learn; immerse yourself in the life of the fisherlasses and more, with the museum’s new audio installations, and use the new web app to help guide the family through the museum.

Learn the ways in which fishing boats and communities have changed throughout the years. The museum itself runs throughout a collection of buildings that have been around since the days when Anstruther was a bustling fishing town!

This summer, you can also check out the By the Seaside exhibition, all about the positives of a trip to the seaside, with a Kids Corner starfish activity.

The new Scottish Fisheries Museum mascot, Kipper the Cat, has his very own trail. You and your family can explore the museum with the help of Kipper as you venture round the galleries full of exciting artefacts.

To do the trail on your visit, simply pick up your Kipper the Cat activity pack at the front desk of the museum when you arrive. The pack includes the Gansey Adventure Comic, the Explorer’s Trail, By the Seaside activity and stationary.

Previous visitors to the Scottish Fisheries Museum have said it has, “great displays”, that it was, “absolutely fantastic,” and they, “could spend hours more…”

Make a day of your visit and stop for a bite to eat at the Tearoom. Try the new Saturday Bruch menu for grown-ups and the great selection for the kids too! There is also an amazing selection on the daily lunchtime menu with toasties, soup, jacket potatoes, home baked cakes and more.

Browse the gift shop and its selection of all things nautical for something special to take home. Find a great range of toys for the young shoppers, as well as plenty of books and fantastic local produce.

As well as the museum itself, there are two historic ships sitting opposite in Anstruther Harbour: White Wing and the Scottish Fisheries Museum flagship, Reaper.

Reaper has appeared on TV in shows such as Outlander and is currently in the final stages of a big restoration. Soon, a visit to the Scottish Fisheries Museum will come with the option to explore Reaper and learn more about her days as a herring drifter.

From history and culture, to gifts and games, the Scottish Fisheries Museum has something for all the family to enjoy.

Have you been sold the on a trip to Scottish Fisheries Museum? Make sure to book online! You can book here.