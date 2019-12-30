Game, set and match for Dundee app firm Kumulos

A Dundee tech firm has hailed a landmark year of customer wins including the organisers of the men’s professional tennis tour.

As well as the ATP, Kumulos also counts Canada’s second largest coffee chain Second Cup and luxury Caribbean resort Sandals among customers signed in 2019.

Kumulos has developed a platform to help companies get the most for their mobile apps, with advanced methods of using push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS and email.

In November 2018, the firm completed a £750,000 funding round to develop the functionality of the platform and move into offices at City Quay.

The firm now has 70 customers worldwide, the majority of which are in North America.

Chief executive Mark Petrie said: “There are 2.5 million apps on the App Store – the ones that succeed are the ones that will engage their audience and that’s what our platform will help them do.

“The temptation is to broadcast everything to everyone. That doesn’t work as consumers are tired of being bombarded with notifications and more aware of how to stop and switch them off.

“We want to give people the ability to send the right messages to the right customer at the right time.”

Mr Petrie said users could be highly targeted based on their geography, so that people in different parts of the world received messages at different times.

He said: “It is so precise that we can do things like when someone attends a sporting event, they get one notification. But if a fan is watching on television at home, then they would get a different message.

“The more targeted you can make the message, the more personal you can make the message.

“As part of the contract with ATP, we could issue live scores, highlights and interviews.

“People could also select what tennis players they are interested in – so they might get updates on Federer but not Nadal or Djokovic.”

Mr Petrie said it expected to grow its staff numbers from seven to 20 by the end of the year.

The large number of clients in America meant it would open an office in the States in the next two years.

Kumulos is also hopeful of a number of other major customer wins in the first half of next year.

“We are in discussions with a major sport franchise that’s a household name, a major European online retailer and a restaurant chain in America,” Mr Petrie added.

“We are ambitious and there’s a lot more we want to achieve.

“We will be recruiting throughout the year and probably do another funding round in the middle of next year.”

rmclaren@thecourier.co.uk