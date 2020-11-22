Kinross woman’s appeal for help to create Scotland’s first travelling bookshop

A Kinross woman is planning Scotland’s first bookshop on wheels by converting a vintage van.

Becca Flory is appealing to people to support a crowdfunding campaign to convert the van into a bookshop and unique events space.

She is trying to raise £7,500 to help make The Little Travelling Bookshop into a reality.

Pace of life has changed

“Research has found that more and more people turned to reading during lockdown as a means of escape,” she said.

“The pace of our lives has changed – people have slowed down and allowed themselves time to switch off from the news and social media.

“At the same time, people have missed connecting socially with others. That’s why we’re planning to make it easier for people in more rural parts of Scotland to shop for books in person at our mobile bookshop.”

Crowdfunding campaign

The Crowdfunder campaign will help fund the conversion of the van as well as develop an activities programme and workshops for children.

Funds will also be used to run events in rural communities, including author talks, book launches and signings, all designed to help foster connections within local communities and improve mental health and wellbeing after the uncertainties of a major global health pandemic.

Ms Flory plans to travel across Scotland with the van, popping up at fairs, festivals, markets, and at schools. The van will also sell teas, coffees, pastries and gifts from Scottish producers.

She has been supported by GrowBiz, Scotland’s specialist rural enterprise agency, who are based in Perthshire and have delivered enterprise facilitation to help Becca develop her idea and business strategy.

Community

An important part of the bookshop will be the unique events Becca will host, from author talks, book launches and signings.

“My hope is that our events will help foster connection in communities and increase learning in children, for whom I’m developing a specific activities and events programme,” she added.