Up to 30 Angus jobs safeguarded by major Seagreen wind farm contract

A Montrose construction firm said the award of new work at the Seagreen maintenance and operations base would protect up to 30 jobs.

Pert-Bruce has been appointed by SSE Renewables to carry out the work for the Port of Montrose base.

Located at the port’s south quay, the base will include an operations building, repurposed warehouse, communications tower, and a pontoon for crew transfer vessels travelling to the wind farm site located 27 kilometres off the Angus coast.

Work on the operations building and repurposed warehouse is scheduled to take around a year and will be carried out by Pert-Bruce and several local subcontractors.

Managing director Craig Bruce said: “We are delighted to be involved in such an exciting development which will have huge benefits safeguarding 25 to 30 jobs over the year within our business and our wider supply chain.

“Being awarded a contract to be part of the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland by SSE Renewables is testament to our diverse capabilities, loyal workforce, and reputation for excellence.

“The operations and maintenance base will play a significant role in the day-to-day running of Seagreen and we look forward to getting started on site and taking this important part of the project to completion.”

Pert-Bruce, which can trace its roots back five generations, was awarded the contract last month and will start on site this week.

The operations building was previously used by an oil industry supply chain company in Aberdeen and will be regenerated as part of efforts to contribute to the circular economy.

Andy Kay from SSE Renewables will oversee the delivery of the work at Montrose Port for his company.

He said: “SSE Renewables has consistently gone beyond the rest of the renewables industry in seeking to create a supply chain that maximises the wider economic benefits for Scotland.

“We aim to utilise Scottish, UK and of course locally based suppliers where possible during development, so we are very pleased to welcome Pert-Bruce on board.

“My team and I look forward to working with them and their local subcontractors over the coming months.”

The next stage of the development of the base was welcomed by the chief executive of Montrose Port Authority Captain Tom Hutchison.

He said: “The appointment of local construction company Pert-Bruce to carry out the works here at the port on the operations and maintenance base is great news.

“It demonstrates the huge impact the Seagreen project will have for Angus and its wider economy.

“Pert-Bruce are well known for their highly skilled workforce and commitment to high quality workmanship and I’m delighted that such a renowned local company will be part of this important phase.”