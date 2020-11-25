Courier Business Breakfast: SSE Renewables to set out net zero plans

Scottish energy firm SSE Renewables will be at the heart of the much-vaunted “green recovery” – and its top spokesman will feature in a virtual business breakfast next month.

Jamie Maxton, the firm’s head of external relations, is one of two speakers lined up for the event, taking place from 8-9am on Wednesday December 9.

The other speaker is Malcolm Gunnyeon, an Aberdeen-based partner in the Scottish dispute resolution team at law firm Dentons.

The Courier and Press and Journal Business Breakfast, in association with SSE Renewables and supported by Dentons, is the third and final event of a series looking at economic recovery across the region.

It will focus heavily on the key role of renewable energy.

© Supplied by SSE

SSE Renewables – part of FTSE 100 company SSE – is a leading developer, owner and operator of renewable energy across the UK and Ireland, with a portfolio of around four gigawatts (GW) of onshore and offshore wind, plus hydro-electricity.

It aims to drive the transition to a net-zero carbon future, helped by the largest offshore wind development pipeline in the UK and Ireland.

The firm has started work on three major Scottish wind farms, worth about £4 billion in direct investment into Scotland, during the past year alone.

The developments – the 1.1GW Seagreen offshore wind farm near Angus; the 443 megawatt (MW) Viking onshore project in Shetland; and the 38MW Gordonbush extension in Sutherland – are expected to generate enough electricity for about 1.5 million UK homes and support more than 1,000 direct, contractor and supply chain jobs, many of which have already started.

Mr Maxton joined the business last December, bringing with him more than 20 years’ experience in public affairs and communications.

He was previously head of government relations for Virgin Money UK and is also a former director of Greenhaus Communications and head of government relations at ScottishPower.

Looking forward to next month’s event, he said: “I’m delighted to be involved in what will be an important discussion on how we build a sustainable, green economic recovery from the current pandemic.”