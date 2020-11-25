Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
'Expression of confidence': Dundee games group receives £1m in Chancellor's Spending Review

by Rob McLaren
November 25 2020, 6.06pm Updated: November 26 2020, 9.53am
Laser League, produced by Roll7, who were supported by the UK Games Fund.
A Dundee-based group that supports fledgling games developers has received £1 million as part of the Chancellor’s Spending Review.

UK Games Fund is a non-profit funding delivery body which is run from Dundee’s River Court.

The announcement by Chancellor Rishi Sunak means the group will have funding through to 2021/22.

Dundee underpins our success

Director Paul Durrant said: “We are delighted in this expression of confidence in the UK Games Fund’s Dundee-based operations.

“Despite a tough year, our funded companies are going from strength to strength with a recent string of announcements of funding deals, acquisitions and record-breaking crowdfunding campaigns.

Paul Durrant, UK Games Fund

“Operating from the heart of Dundee’s amazing games community continues to underpin our success.”

Success of funded firms

Earlier this year, UK Games Fund gave financial support to 38 companies in its sixth funding round.

Companies that have received support have gone on to receive further investment, publishing deals. One firm, Coatsink, was even acquired for £23 million.

UK Games Talent and Finance, which operates the UK Games Fund also runs the annual Tranzfuser competition.