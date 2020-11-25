‘Expression of confidence’: Dundee games group receives £1m in Chancellor’s Spending Review

A Dundee-based group that supports fledgling games developers has received £1 million as part of the Chancellor’s Spending Review.

UK Games Fund is a non-profit funding delivery body which is run from Dundee’s River Court.

The announcement by Chancellor Rishi Sunak means the group will have funding through to 2021/22.

Dundee underpins our success

Director Paul Durrant said: “We are delighted in this expression of confidence in the UK Games Fund’s Dundee-based operations.

“Despite a tough year, our funded companies are going from strength to strength with a recent string of announcements of funding deals, acquisitions and record-breaking crowdfunding campaigns.

“Operating from the heart of Dundee’s amazing games community continues to underpin our success.”

Success of funded firms

Earlier this year, UK Games Fund gave financial support to 38 companies in its sixth funding round.

🎥A new Global Screen Fund to support British films internationally. Money for the UK’s world leading #CreativeIndustries in today’s #SpendingReview also includes £1m to continue the @UKGamesFund https://t.co/cvwZoyRwFF pic.twitter.com/QQS58DSVJI — DCMS (@DCMS) November 25, 2020

Companies that have received support have gone on to receive further investment, publishing deals. One firm, Coatsink, was even acquired for £23 million.

UK Games Talent and Finance, which operates the UK Games Fund also runs the annual Tranzfuser competition.