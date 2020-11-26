From llama trekking to selling wood: new Angus venture for eco couple

The couple had a burning desire to set up a wood fuel business in Angus.

Husband and wife team Simon and Fiona Calvin, who previously developed eco-friendly glamping site Ecocamp Glenshee in Perthshire have started a new wood fuel business in Forfar.

Based at Carseview Industrial Estate, SWF (Sawdust Wood Fuels) Forfar offers firewood, briquettes and firelighters as well as other complementary outdoor living products such as firepits.

Their previous venture was one of the first environmentally-conscious camping pods sites in the area and home to a llama trekking experience.

Sustainable products

Mr Calvin said: “After 10 years building Ecocamp Glenshee from scratch, we felt the time was right for us to change direction.

© Supplied by SWF Forfar

“Our children are finishing school and heading off to university and it is the perfect opportunity for us to change our lifestyle too.

“However, the same principles that we founded Ecocamp Glenshee on – that is offering quality, sustainable products coupled with friendly and approachable service – will be the foundation of our new venture.”

Firepits

The experience running the campsite in Blacklunans, by Blairgowrie, also means the couple are well placed for their new company, having looked after six wood burning stoves and 12 firepits.

© Supplied by SWF Forfar

“As former customers of these products ourselves, we know what works well and understand the different attributes and burning speeds of the various options,” Mr Calvin said.

Covid-19 concerns

Mrs Calvin added: “The global coronavirus pandemic has obviously had an enormous impact on businesses everywhere and tourism was one of those particularly badly affected.

“The virus is not going away so it was important for us when embarking on this new venture that it was something that would not be as vulnerable to external factors like that.

“People always want to be warm, and by keeping our customer base relatively local we hope to be able to shield ourselves from some of the wider issues caused by globalisation.

“It was a good time to move on from Ecocamp – although one of our best-selling products is made from waste from the bedding that the llamas at Ecocamp used to sleep on so the connection – and our eco-credentials – is still there!”