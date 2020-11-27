Dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs at risk as retail empire on the brink of collapse

Dozens of jobs across Tayside and Fife are at risk as a major retail chain is on the brink of collapse.

Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia retail empire – which includes the Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis and Burton brands – is set to call in administrators.

It puts around 15,000 jobs and hundreds of UK shops at risk.

Shops/concessions at risk in Courier Country

Topshop, Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee

Topshop, Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline

Dorothy Perkins, within Debenhams, Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee

Dorothy Perkins, Abbeygate Centre, Arbroath

Dorothy Perkins/Wallis, within Debenhams, High Street, Perth

Dorothy Perkins/Burton, High Street, Kirkcaldy

Dorothy Perkins/Burton, Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline

Burton, High Street, Kirkcaldy

Miss Selfridge/Wallis, within Debenhams, Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee

Wallis, within Debenhams, Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline

Material impact on trading

Arcadia said it is “working on a number of contingency options” in response to reports it will appoint Deloitte as administrators next week.

The firm said: “We are aware of the recent media speculation surrounding the future of Arcadia.

“The forced closure of our stores for sustained periods as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a material impact on trading across our businesses.

“As a result, the Arcadia boards have been working on a number of contingency options to secure the future of the group’s brands.

“The brands continue to trade and our stores will be opening again in England and ROI as soon as the Government Covid-19 restrictions are lifted next week.”

Emergency talks

The group had been in emergency talks with lenders in a bid to secure a £30 million loan to help shore up its finances.

If the insolvency is confirmed, it is expected to trigger a scramble among creditors to get control of company assets.

It is the latest retailer to have been hammered by the closure of stores in the face of coronavirus, with rivals including Debenhams, Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group and Oasis Warehouse all sliding into insolvency since the pandemic struck in March.

The group has more than 500 retail stores across the UK, with the majority of these currently shut as a result of England’s second national lockdown, which will end next week.