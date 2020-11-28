VIDEO: Dundee demolition firm Safedem explodes into the record books

It cost more than $400 million to construct and just 10 seconds for a Dundee company to demolish.

Astonishing footage shows Safedem achieving a new world record for the tallest building demolished by explosives.

Meena Plaza in Abu Dhabi comprised of 144 storeys across four towers.

The largest tower, with 47 storeys, had been surveyed by Guinness World Records and confirmed as an official world record attempt.

Safedem exploded all four towers at once.

Immensely proud

Managing director William Sinclair said: “Safedem are delighted to have achieved a new world record for the tallest building demolished by explosives.

“I am immensely proud of the team who have managed to safely and successfully achieve a new world record so far from home in the midst of a global pandemic.

“The demolition of the Meena Plaza complex was incredibly challenging – dealing with one tower block is a challenge in itself.

“Dealing with four that are all built on top of a massive podium block has required all of Safedem’s skill and expertise.”

Abandoned development

The 246,500 square metre complex was constructed in reinforced concrete between 2008 and 2015 at a cost believed to be in excess of $400 million.

تمت بحمد الله عملية هدم أبراج ميناء بلازا ضمن مشروع تطوير منطقة الميناء في أبوظبي في ١٠ ثوانٍ بنجاح وأمان. تتقدم دائرة البلديات والنقل بالشكر إلى جميع الجهات المشاركة وللجمهور على تعاونهم والتزامهم بإجراءات السلامة في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/Cd4BKNXxf4 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 27, 2020

Three of the towers were designed to be residential and another as a hospital, all built on top of a nine storey podium.

Construction was abandoned in 2015 and the structures were never occupied. The demolition will pave the way for an all-new wharf.

Safedem expanding globally

Safedem was founded in 1974 by Bert Walls, who ran it for a number of years.

The company was acquired in 1994 by managing director William Sinclair.

In a period of just over a decade, Safedem would go on to redraw the Scottish skyline – carrying out successful and high-profile tower block demolition projects in Glasgow, Paisley, Edinburgh and Dundee.

Based at Dundee’s Liff Road, the company is currently at work on demolition projects in Sheffield, Plymouth, Torquay and London, as well as in Glasgow and Dundee.

As well as the Middle East, Safedem is also active in the US and the Middle East, having recently established dedicated companies to serve these regions.

The company employs a total of 70 staff – 40 workers in the UK, 20 in the US and 10 in the Middle East.

Last year Safedem became owned by its employees after Mr Sinclair chose to transfer his 100% shareholding to his team.