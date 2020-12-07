Courier Business Breakfast: International trade insight in store

A new addition to the speaker line-up has been confirmed for a much-anticipated online business event this week.

John Carroll, head of international and transactional banking, Santander UK, completes the trio for The Courier and The Press and Journal Business Breakfast, in association with SSE Renewables, and supported by Dentons and Santander.

Taking place from 8-9am on Wednesday, it is the third and final session in a series looking at post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

Mr Carroll will share research insights into where opportunities lie for businesses with ambition to trade internationally.

The Santander Trade Barometer is a bi-annual study of UK firms’ attitudes towards growth, risk and the factors impacting on performance.

Amid the turmoil of the pandemic and with the end of the Brexit transition looming large, the bank’s latest snapshot of business sentiment reflects how firms around Britain are coping with all the uncertainty.

Mr Carroll will focus on the data for Scottish firms during Wednesday’s event, pinpointing international trade as a crucial route to mitigating the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

His career has always had an international focus. His 20 years with the Santander group, across several divisions and a variety of locations, have given him a broad range of experiences and skills around the challenges and opportunities of international business.

In 2013 he took the position of head of international for Santander UK. He was tasked with setting up an international business division of the bank, and also increasing connectivity between core markets and key trade and investment corridors.

His remit has since broadened and now also includes all of Santander UK’s corporate product and proposition division.

In 2016 he took on extra duties as chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce’s new UK trade and investment policy committee.

The two other speakers on Wednesday are Malcolm Gunnyeon, a partner in the Aberdeen office of law firm Dentons, and Jamie Maxton, head of external relations at green energy firm SSE Renewables.