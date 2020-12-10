Nightclub operator which pulled out of Dundee now close to collapse

Three years ago the company owned one of the largest nightclubs in Dundee, now it is on the brink of administration.

The UK’s largest nightclub operator, Deltic Group, is scrambling to secure a rescue deal.

It operated the Mardi Gras which later became Liquid and Envy in Dundee’s Ward Road until March 2018.

20 jobs were lost when it closed as Deltic blamed the city’s declining night-time economy.

Who are the Deltic Group?

Deltic operates 52 bars and nightclub in the UK, employing around 1,500 staff.

It runs the Oceana and Pryzm chains and the ATIK venue in Aberdeen.

It hired advisors to secure investment in October after trading was battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Deltic has now filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, in a legal measure with provides legal protection for ten working days.

It has already cut around 1,000 jobs this year and repurposed parts of its clubs as bars in a bid to mitigate the impact of the virus.

It is understood that the company hopes to secure a pre-pack administration rescue deal in the coming days.

Closure of Liquid and Envy

When announcing the closure of its Dundee operation, Milton Keynes-based Deltic, said the decision not to renew the lease came because of Dundee’s comparatively poor evening economy.

Chief executive Peter Marks said the closure of “good” nightclubs would be detrimental to a city’s night-time economy and a lack of “major investment” meant Dundee was less of a draw than it should be.

At the time he said: “After almost 20 years at the heart of Dundee’s late-night scene, firstly with the Mardi Gras and for the last 10 years Liquid and Envy, we have taken the difficult decision to close on Wednesday March 28.

“Our lease is coming to an end soon and we had to decide whether we should renew it and invest significant money in the club or walk away.

“Regrettably, we have decided on the latter, as we feel the night-time economy in the city is continuing to decline where other city centres are improving.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful team, who made the club such a great place to enjoy a night out, and the hundreds of thousands of customers who crossed our threshold over the years to experience fun times with friends.

“Our main priority at the moment is to look after our team and we are doing all we can to offer support and find alternative employment.”

The site became Carbon and Kush in September 2018.