McGill: Dundee firm ‘ends year strongly’ with £1.3m contract

Dundee building services firm McGill has reported a strong end to the year, with a new £1.3 million contract.

The firm has been awarded the new deal from Caledonia Housing Association.

It will see McGill complete kitchen installations in around 100 properties in 2021.

Very strong position

McGill operations director Chris Ferriday said: “We are immensely pleased to have been awarded this contract.

“We have an excellent relationship with Caledonia Housing Association, as we do with many housing associations right across Scotland.

“This is a great opportunity for us to continue that working relationship.

“All of our teams have continued to work incredibly hard this year under the most difficult circumstances.

“I’m proud to be able to share that we’re closing this year in a very strong position.

“The quality of our work, and our commitment to our customers, speak for themselves and are key to our future plans. We are keen to begin this work in early 2021.”

Several multi-million pound deals

McGill, which was bought from administration last year, has won several housing association and local authority contracts as the firm continues its recovery.

In September it struck a deal to complete housing repairs and refurbishment works in 52 properties for Govanhill Housing Association is worth £2.3m.

Earlier this year, it won a £400,000 contract with Loreburn Housing Association. McGill was also appointed to a £3.6m framework with Falkirk Council.

The new Caledonia contract includes every step of the kitchen replacement work.

This includes surveys of the existing kitchens, planning and preparation of works, carrying out the replacement of the kitchen, and any attendant works including décor and floor coverings.

In the first year of this two-year contract, McGill will replace kitchens in approximately 100 properties.

In the following year properties are also likely to number 100, with the same number to be upgraded during a possible third-year extension to the contract.

Growth of United Capital

McGill is part of investment group United Capital, which added Forfar-based Alliance Electrical to its portfolio a year ago.

It then made a lockdown acquisition of one of Scotland’s largest central heating firms, Glasgow-based Saltire Facilities Management, in May.

United Capital owner Graeme Carling recently spoke of his ambitions to acquire other construction firms and consolidate the fragmented sector.

A previous target to own firms with a collective turnover of £300m has been replaced with a new aim to have a group of companies producing revenues of half a billion pounds a year.