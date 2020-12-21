Forestry: Scheme to attract staff to £1bn industry

The importance of the £1 billion forestry sector to Scotland’s economy has been underlined with the launch of a new initiative to attract young workers into the industry.

Forestry currently supports 25,000 in Scotland with timber production levels on the increase.

The initiative, called Growing Rural Talent sees forestry companies encouraged to take on new young staff through a subsidy programme.

The project was highlighted at the recent Forestry Jobs Summit organised by the Industry Leadership Group and key forestry organisations.

Stuart Goodall, chief executive of forestry and wood trade body Confor, said: “Forestry and wood processing is a sector on the up and very much of its time.

“By planting more trees, managing them well and using more home-grown wood, we can lock up carbon to help Scotland achieve its world-leading climate change targets.

“The drive to reach net zero by 2045 means we will need many more low-carbon businesses, and far more young people with a wide range of forestry and wood-using skills who want to be part of this ambitious, exciting journey.”

The forestry and timber sector comprises tree nurseries and businesses focused on planting, managing and harvesting forests and woodlands.

Wood processors producing a range of wood products, including sawn timber, composite boards, paper, pallets, biomass and bark are a key part of the sector.

Businesses range in scale from artisan furniture-makers, family-owned contracting micro-businesses and community-based biomass enterprises, to UK-wide woodland management companies and multi-million pound panel, pulp, paper and sawmills operating internationally.

A number of forestry companies, including Egger which carried out extensive works on Kinnaird estate in Perthshire and Kirriemuir-based James Jones and Sons are providing young people with a first step into the sector.

Partnership

A partnership between Dumfries and Galloway Council, Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Forestry, Lantra Scotland and Forestry and Land Scotland will align the Growing Rural Talent initiative with national funding.

The initiative is funded under Kickstart and the Young Person’s Guarantee.

It will provide up to 100 per cent financial support to private sector employers for the first six month period, and then at a rate of 50 per cent for a further six months, dependant on an actual job opportunity.

There is also a training budget for each person of £1,500 which will help to prepare them to work in a forestry situation.

To access the financial support, companies should register their initial interest with Dumfries and Galloway Council before January 8.

Scottish Forestry will be taking on six undergraduate Assistant Woodland Officers due to start in the New Year. Forestry and Land Scotland is recruiting more than 30 new apprentices during 2021.

A new Forestry Careers Toolkit, which will help employers in the sector attract new talent, is expected to be launched in the New Year.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: “It is very welcome news that the private sector is helping new people into the industry – I hope we can build on this and offer many more similar opportunities.”