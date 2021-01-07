Perthshire woman launches new business venture despite Covid-19 challenges

A Perthshire woman has used her love of horses to take on the business world, despite challenges posed by coronavirus.

Camilla Church of Methven has launched a new ambulatory equine veterinary practice in Perth – Perth Equine Vets – after lockdown gave her time to reflect on her career.

A qualified veterinary surgeon, Camilla has worked in Perthshire – focussing mainly on equine care – since graduating from Glasgow Vet School in 2015.

But the Covid-19 pandemic led to her changing course and venturing into the business world, while still being able to work with horses.

Camilla said: “I have always considered the possibility of being involved in the business-side of a veterinary practice. Whether this was buying in as a partner, or setting up on my own.

“The pandemic allowed me to reflect on my long term goals, and lead me to deciding to hand in my notice and going it alone.”

Camilla will initially be the sole veterinary surgeon. She plans to take on a second equine vet and administrative staff as her business grows.

She added: “To begin with, the veterinary practice will operate as an ambulatory service out of my pick up, and I will attend horses at their owner’s yards.

“I hope to be able to offer a service where horses can come to me, to save their owner’s on a visit fee, in the very near future.”

She said: “I am very excited to get out and about from the 5th of January, seeing my new clients and their horses.

“I have invested heavily in new, state-of-the-art equipment, including a portable x-ray system, ultrasound and endoscope.”