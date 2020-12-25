Catwalks to cake stands: Angus Miss Scotland finalist starts baking firm

Former Miss Scotland contestant Susan Walker believes she has the right ingredients for a successful cake business.

Baking played its part when Susan, from Montrose, was placed fourth in the beauty pageant in 2017.

As part of the Miss Scotland contest, participants had to demonstrate their commitment to charity work and the cooking enthusiast held bake sales for good causes.

© Supplied by Susan Walker

Susan always had a dream to start her own cake company but didn’t take the plunge until 2020 “reset life”.

Turning a dream into reality

She has launched Top Tier Cakes while continuing to work as a training co-ordinator for RelyOn Nutec (formerly Falck) in Aberdeen.

© Supplied by Top Tier Cakes

Susan said: “I’ve always baked from a young age with my mum. I’ve always wanted to set up my own business but it’s never been the right time.

“But 2020 has just reset life and it’s put into perspective that you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. So I wanted to turn my dream into a reality.”

After obtaining a licence from Angus Council, Susan started in business two months ago.

Baking until midnight

She said the response had been overwhelming.

“It’s been non-stop,” she said.

© Supplied by Susan Walker

“I’ve been baking every night, sometimes until midnight, but I love doing it, it never feels like a chore.

“Word of mouth has been spreading fast. Hopefully in 2021 I can get to farmers’ markets.”

The business sells birthday and wedding cakes, cup cakes, giant cookies and tray bakes.

Change of strategy for Angus firms

Covid-19 forced several Angus businesses to change how they normally operate in the run up to Christmas.

Ashbrook Nursery & Garden Centre in Arbroath held a Facebook live event for children to see Santa this year instead of its annual Christmas fun day.

The Flower Pavilion held online tutorials in wreath making instead of the usual in-person classes in Montrose.

While Smithies delicatessen in Arbroath closed its coffee shop and gave over the space for a shop to showcase gift and present ideas.

Owner Patti Smith said: “We wanted to really help create as much festive spirit and went all out decorating the shop inside and out.

“Customers who would normally come in for a cheese platter were able to pick up a wide selection of gifts at the same time. We also offered private shopping slots.”