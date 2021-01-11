Furloughed nightclub manager praises mentor’s help to set up drinks firm

A Tayside woman has described the “invaluable” support she received from a mentor when setting up a drinks company.

Ruth Jones started developing her business after she was furloughed from her job as a nightclub manager in Aberdeen.

The 32-year-old from Auchterhouse, by Dundee, was accepted onto Business Women Scotland’s Mentoring Programme last year.

She was paired with David Cochrane, chief executive of Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland.

Constructive criticism and contacts

Ms Jones praised the impact the experienced businessman had as she developed Twisted Sisters Drinks.

Ms Jones said: “I knew it was important to surround myself with people who could advise on aspects of business I was not confident in, to allow me the best chance of success.

“The programme was the perfect opportunity to allow me to do this.

“David has been a great mentor – the experience has been invaluable.

“It has allowed me to receive constructive criticism on what I am doing and advice on what areas could benefit from help.

“The contacts he provided have been extremely useful and the experience has given me the confidence to keep going.”

© Supplied by Business Women Scotl

Her company will offer ready-to-drink cocktails and hard seltzers when it launches in April.

Mentoring’s impact on gender pay gap

Meanwhile other businesswomen in Tayside and Fife are being urged to apply for the mentoring programme.

Launched last year the initiative aims to provide support on everything from advice, motivation to emotional support.

Lynne Kennedy MBE, founder of Business Women Scotland, believes mentoring can help to close the gender gap in leadership.

“Mentoring is a vital lever we can activate to advance more women in work, help them gain access to capital and economic opportunities they might otherwise miss and be better prepared for opportunities when they come,” she said.

“We need the support of each other at all levels. That’s what we’re here to offer.”

Applications are open here to members of Business Women Scotland and close at 5pm on 18 January.