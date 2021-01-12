Supermarket vows crack down on groups shopping together

Security guards will be positioned outside supermarkets in Tayside and Fife to stop groups shopping together.

Trained guards at Sainsbury’s stores will challenge “large family groups” and customers not wearing a face mask.

It follows a similar move from Morrisons who yesterday tightened its policy.

© DC Thomson

Tesco today said it would ban customers who refuse to wear a face covering without a medical exemption.

Keep everyone safe

Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts: “I’ve spent a lot of time in our stores reviewing the latest situation over the last few days.

“On behalf of all my colleagues, I am asking our customers to help us keep everyone safe.

“The vast majority of customers are shopping safely, but I have also seen some customers trying to shop without a mask and shopping in larger family groups.

“Please help us to keep all our colleagues and customers safe by always wearing a mask and by shopping alone.

“Everyone’s care and consideration matters now more than ever.”

What are the rules?

Face coverings in supermarkets and other retailers was first introduced in March last year as part of the UK’s first national lockdown.

They included limits on the numbers of customers in the shops at any one time, protective plastic screens at tills and marshals to ensure shoppers were maintaining a two-metre distance.

The Scottish Government has listed a number of reasons why someone may be exempt from wearing a face covering.

These include those who have a learning disability, children under the age of five and people with respiratory problems.

Anyone who can not apply a covering and wear it safely and consistently will also be exempt.

Additional security hired

Tesco also made a plea for people to shop alone.

In a statement, a Tesco spokesperson said: “To protect our customers and colleagues, we won’t let anyone into our stores who is not wearing a face covering, unless they are exempt in line with Government guidance.

© DC Thomson

“We are also asking our customers to shop alone, unless they’re a carer or with children.

“To support our colleagues, we will have additional security in stores to help manage this.

“Our colleagues are working hard in difficult circumstances to make sure everyone can get what they need.

“We’d ask everyone to please be kind, patient and respectful as we all work to keep each other safe.”