Perth firm wins deal to manage thousands of coastal assets

A Perth firm has won a major deal to manage thousands of coastal assets in Scotland.

Property consultancy Bidwells is celebrating winning the management contract for Crown Estate Scotland.

It will see the firm manage around 2,500 agreements and a customer base of more than 1,400 tenants.

Crown Estate Scotland’s interests comprise of around 9,000km of foreshore and virtually all of Scotland’s seabed out to 12 nautical miles.

Agreements range from individuals using the seabed for their personal use to commercial developments and nationally significant infrastructure projects.

Sustainable expansion of blue economy

Andrew Wood, lead of Bidwells’ coastal management team, said the firm had represented Crown Estate Scotland for over 20 years.

“We are delighted to have been successful in this most recent competitive tender process,” he said.

© William Starkey/Geograph

“Whilst much has been achieved over this time, many challenges and opportunities remain.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Crown Estate Scotland to manage this nationally important asset on behalf of the people of Scotland and assisting in the sustainable expansion of our blue economy.

“Our reappointment is a fantastic reflection of the dedication and expertise of our coastal management team.”

Coastal tenants

Crown Estate Scotland launched a full public procurement exercise for the management deal. Tenders were evaluated on price and quality.

Bidwells’ coastal management team comprises of 17 specialist property professionals and consultants from across the country.

They will commence work under the new contract on April 1.

Andy Wells, director of property for Crown Estate Scotland, added: “We are very pleased to announce our intention to continue our strong working relationship with Bidwells over the coming years in delivering the best for our coastal tenants, and playing our part in promoting the development of Scotland’s blue economy.”

Seabed activities

The coastal portfolio includes the Inner and Outer Hebrides and the Isles of Orkney and Shetland.

The management award comprises all seabed activities with a few exceptions.

Aquaculture installations, renewable energy developments, cables, pipelines and carbon capture are managed in-house by Crown Estate Scotland staff.

Bidwells will oversee port and harbour developments, dredging, marinas, moorings, piers, jetties and pontoons and regulating and conservation leases.

Investment in Perth

The company’s has its Scottish headquarters in Perth.

It moved to new premises at Broxden House 18 months ago after doubling the size of its Scottish operation in the past decade.

Established in 1839, Bidwells has retained many of its original clients, including some of the best-known colleges in Oxford and Cambridge who are among the biggest landowners in the UK.

Bidwells manages over £5.2 billion in property assets and employs 450 people in England and Scotland.