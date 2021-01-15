Most optimistic hopes exceeded: Rapid Dundee growth for legal firm Gilson Gray

Law firm Gilson Gray wants to have a “significant impact” in Dundee this year after adding staff.

The law, property and finance firm opened its city office in South Tay Street last February.

It is led by experienced Tayside property expert Lindsay Darroch, who joined in August.

Growth plans

Mr Darroch said the full service firm’s growth in the past four months had exceeded his most optimistic expectations.

“We’ve already had exciting growth – it’s been better than any of us could have anticipated,” he said.

“We’ve got very exciting growth plans over the next year.

“The volume and quality of work has blown everyone away. Even my most optimistic hopes have been exceeded.

“We are looking at enhancing our commercial real estate and our corporate offering.

“Oil and gas and renewable energy is an area we’re looking to develop, which we think is very significant for Dundee.

“We want to have a significant impact in the city in 2021. There will definitely be more people joining us.”

Exciting time for Dundee

The company recently appointed a senior paralegal and two solicitors in response to burgeoning demand in the city.

Solicitors Kasia Thomson and Karin Bousie and senior paralegal Nyona Nicol have been recruited.

Mr Darroch said the significant investment by Gilson Gray into Dundee was coming at the right time.

“Dundee is a growing market – it’s vibrant out there,” he said.

“It’s the right time for Gilson Gray to develop its footprint here with what is going on in the city.

“We are excited at what opportunities the waterfront, Tay Cities Deal, e-sports arena, Port of Dundee’s expansion plans and the Eden Project could bring.”

Solicitor Karin Bousie who specialises in private client work and conveyancing, said: “It’s a real career-making opportunity to be part of a newly established office in a city that has transformed itself over the last few years through its exciting regeneration programme.

“There’s a lot going on, which has a knock-on impact to the property market in particular so it’s great to be right at the legal heart of it all.”