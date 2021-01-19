New chair appointed to Fife Tech Consortium

Jim Tomaney, the new chair of Fife Tech Consortium has pledged to “hit the ground running” to make up for the 2020 lockdown period.

Jim Tomaney, chief operating officer at Dunfermline-based payment solution firm Renovite Technologies spoke after taking the reins of the technology-focussed group.

Mr Tomaney is a founder member of Fife Tech Consortium, an organisation of businesses with the aim of building opportunities and encouraging careers in the tech sector.

He said: “Now more than ever, as we emerge out of one of the most challenging times for businesses, the Consortium has an important role to play in bringing together local technology companies on common areas of interest, such as funding, education and building a larger talent pool.

“My priority is to bring together the consortium to agree a strategic direction to ensure we meet and can support the current needs of the technology sector here in Fife.

“So much has changed over the last year, we need to ensure we remain relevant to encourage growth.”

Training

The Fife Tech Consortium was established the local authority’s economic development team under the InvestFife banner and brings together a range of technology firms.

The group also seeks to encourage innovative collaborative solutions across the consortium – supporting start-ups and encouraging the growth of existing companies.

Members include seamless payment provider Renovite Technologies and Rosyth-based Sainbury’s Bank.

Mr Tomaney said one of the overriding objectives of the organisation is to to find ways of encouraging people in Fife to develop tech skills and stay in employment in the region.

He said: “A key driver for the consortium is to build a pipeline of qualified new technical staff into companies.

“For Fife to be successful and growing its own businesses, it has to find a way of generating that output of people.

“That’s not to say they all have to be educated in Fife but it has got to be about showing people a route from education to a career in technology in Fife.

“People see that there is not just a job for them in Fife, but there’s a whole ecosystem with a career path here.”