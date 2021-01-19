‘Real boost to morale’: Dundee firm wins £1.5m deals despite Brexit ‘headwinds’

A specialist Dundee firm has won contracts totalling £1.5 million despite “Brexit headwinds”.

ATL Turbine Services, which repairs and refurbishes turbines, said an extension by an existing client would secure work until 2024.

The other military aviation contract is for a new customer.

Chief executive Dale Harris said: “Retaining business with an established customer is an excellent reflection of the service the whole ATL team provides and is a real boost to morale at a challenging time for everyone.

© Mhairi Edwards

“We are very pleased to have this contract secured for the next four years and look forward to continuing our relationship with this valued customer.

“Like a great many companies, we have had severe challenges over the last year.

“These awards are testament to our team and how they have all worked in different ways to maintain the essential service we deliver to our customers.”

The new contract wins, follow the firm securing a £3m contract in July.

Who are ATL Turbine Services?

Based at Baldovie Industrial Estate, ATL has a workforce of around 80 staff.

Its most recent accounts for the year ending June 30 2020 showed turnover of £7.2m and pre-tax profits of £1.1m.

ATL services the marine, civil aviation, defence aviation and industrial sectors.

© DC Thomson

It refurbishes late-life aero and light industrial turbine parts, giving them the same integrity and durability as new components.

This provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing new parts, which in some cases can be difficult to procure.

Work on new engine

ATL’s business development director Maurice Rutten said the new client offered ATL the chance to work with a new engine.

“Applying ATL’s expertise, resources and technologies to new engine platforms is key to ATL’s future growth,” he said.

“It provides us with new market and new growth potential, a widened scope and increased capabilities.

“It also increases the overall value of ATL as a strategic component repair supplier to the MRO community.

“This new and latest contract is with a major European maintenance and repair organisation and has been a significant contract to win, especially considering our Brexit headwinds.

“The contract includes the repair of turbine engine components that this client has up until now had to replace at great expense.”

Brexit impact

Mr Harris, who welcomed the Brexit deal being struck on Christmas Eve, said ATL had not been impacted too badly so far.

ATL had stocked up on vital components and is used to dealing with customers all over the world.

Mr Harris added: “Most of our parts so far have gone by air and we’re used to the documentation as we deal with other parts of the world anyway.

“Anything going by road is a different matter at the moment.”