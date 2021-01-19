Dundee firms that have ‘slipped through the net’ could receive £2,000 grant

Dundee businesses that have “slipped through the net” for financial support could receive a £2,000 grant.

A discretionary grant scheme targeting businesses experiencing significant financial challenges could get the backing of councillors next week.

Under the plans, £525,570 would be made available.

Help for firms impacted by restrictions

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said the local authority was aware some firms had missed out on support.

He said: “The council has already stepped up to administer more than £28 million of support to almost 3,000 city businesses but we know that some have slipped through the net.

“That’s why we want to use this latest sum to help those directly impacted by restrictions on other firms.

© DC Thomson

“For example those in the supply chain or those that have been more generally affected by reduced footfall as well as businesses without premises who have therefore been ineligible for previous grants.”

The grants will be met through an allocation by the Scottish Government to Dundee City Council for delivery of the scheme.

It will initially offer a one-off payment of £2,000 per business. This means up to 262 grants could be paid out before the end of this financial year.

Eligibility for grant

To qualify for a grant, applicants would have to fall into one of the following categories:

• businesses that supply goods or services to those who have been closed or restricted. This could be home-based B2B businesses such as caterers, events/conference organisers, bands, DJs, photographers. It would also apply to cleaning firms, tradespeople, facilities management businesses, food/drink suppliers and AV companies.

• businesses facing hardship as an indirect consequence of the current travel restrictions (eg kennels and catteries, tour guides, removals); or

• businesses who do not have premises and are therefore ineligible for grants attached to the rates system.

If the policy and resources committee on Monday agrees the scheme it could go live within a week of approval.

Further details will then be made available by Dundee City Council.